Swan's flip-flop on opioid epidemic is troubling for rural Missouri

I'm a parent who lost a child as part of the opioid epidemic. Every year I go to the Capitol to testify on the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program bill (eight years running now). I do this because I believe it is a tool we can add to the prevention tool box to curb addiction and death in this state.

I run a not for profit organization called Cody's Gift. It is a prevention education program on substance use and mental health trauma. I have been to almost every county and school in the state. I am a retired educator and coach.

Everywhere I go the adults ask me why we still do not have a prescription drug monitoring program? This would help curb dependency and addiction.

Unfortunately, politicians like Rep. Kathy Swan are the problem. She has been a supporter for this in the past. Now that she is running for Senate she feels differently.

This isn't the type of leadership we need in Missouri. The opioid epidemic is real. Some politicians are okay with keeping it that way.

James Marshall, 3206 Ballard Mill Drive, Columbia, Missouri 65203