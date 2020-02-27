Night to Shine is event worth celebrating

Editorial

One of the feel-good events of the year was held earlier this month at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

Working in conjunction with the Tim Tebow Foundation, the Jackson congregation hosted its second annual Night to Shine event to provide a prom-like atmosphere for individuals with special needs.

There was food, dancing, music and more for the 103 guests who donned their best outfits and enjoyed an unforgettable evening. But one of the emotionally stirring moments of the night was a video from Tebow sharing that each person there was "king and queen of the prom" and that God loves them.

The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine in 2015 with 44 participating churches. This year, according to its website, 721 churches with an estimated 215,000 volunteers participated in this global event. Along with St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson, Sikeston First Assembly hosted their own at the Miner Convention Center.

These events require significant work and investment. But if you need proof that it's worth the time, just check out the faces of all the honored guests. It's pure joy. To see highlights, check out the photos and essay by Tyler Graef at semissourian.com.

Thank you to St. Paul and Sikeston First Assembly for hosting Night to Shine and serving as the hands and feet of Jesus. Having an event for those who are too often left out of activities is a ministry not only worth continuing but celebrating.