Lost Medicaid coverage

-
Editorial (2/27/20)Night to Shine is event worth celebratingOne of the feel-good events of the year was held earlier this month at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Working in conjunction with the Tim Tebow Foundation, the Jackson congregation hosted its second annual Night to Shine event to provide a...
-
-
Column (2/26/20)Is Bernie Sanders the weakest opponent against Trump?So far Sanders has avoided the kind of media scrutiny that is usually leveled against Republicans. Expect that to change -- at least until it becomes a foregone conclusion that he'll be the Democrat candidate for president. Then expect Trump's...
-
Column (2/25/20)If adulting were easy, more adults would do itAdulting isn't easy. If it were, more adults would do it. Now, I've never been a fan of the term. In fact, "adulting" gets under my skin, but I'm in a season of life that has caused me to see that at times, it's the best description of the...
-
Editorial (2/24/20)Donna Denson, local creatives honored at Addy AwardsLocal creatives were recognized Wednesday night during the American Advertising Federation of Cape Girardeau's 27th annual Addy Awards. Best of Show winners included rustmedia for design of flourish magazine, Red Letter Communications in both...
-
Smith is important ally for Trump White HousePresident Donald Trump may have no better friend in Congress than U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. The 39-year-old congressman who represents Missouri's Eighth District plays a key legislative role, serving on the seven-member House GOP leadership team as...
-
State primary caregiver bills put children's health firstTo a child, a parent is everything. A parent is a child's financial and emotional support, and most importantly, the person who makes a child feel safe, valued, and wanted. And although parents may make mistakes, in their child's eyes, a parent is a...
-
-
Editorial (2/21/20)Great Race returns to favorite stop (Cape Girardeau) this summerA popular event drawing an expected 500 visitors will return to Cape Girardeau's downtown this summer. The Hemmings Motor News Great Race, which last came to town in 2013, is a 2,300-mile trek from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina featuring...
-
Editorial (2/20/20)Jackson bricklayer cracks top 10 at national competitionJackson resident J.T. Payne knows a thing or two about bricklaying -- and he's apparently pretty efficient at the craft. The 27-year-old bricklayer competed in the 18th annual Bricklayer 500 Championship earlier this month held in Las Vegas. Payne...
-
Column (2/19/20)UnitedHealthcare committed to providing Cape area residents access to quality, affordable health careEditor's note: The Southeast Missourian invited UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis Healthcare to share their perspectives on current negotiations. Here is UnitedHealthcare's update. At UnitedHealthcare, we have the privilege of serving more than 1...
-
-
Editorial (2/19/20)Congratulations to Semoball Awards fall sports finalistsThe road to the 2020 Semoball Awards began recently as the fall sports finalists for several high school sports categories were announced. Volleyball finalists: Mekenzie Yount, Dexter; Roz Schrader, Advance; Alyssa Miles, Advance; Melena Green,...
-
Column (2/18/20)'Black Boy' and 'Black Girl' are not their namesSometimes, your tribute is not a tribute at all. Lately, I've seen folks supposedly paying homage but, in reality, revealing ignorance. It reminds me of the saying "Don't do me no favors." Two outlets stand out in my mind -- one this year and one...
-
-
Column (2/15/20)Cape church celebrates two years -- and a vision for many moreDrive by the Osage Centre early on Sunday mornings and you will see a small army of volunteers putting up feather signage near the Kingshighway entrance and hauling equipment from two trailers inside the facility. It's not easy work, but each week...
-
Column (2/14/20)Incident reminds how well area agencies work togetherThis column was originally published in the Feb. 12 edition of the Standard-Democrat. Some of us have been doing this job for several years and many have a vast amount of experience to draw upon to do this job well. Still, there are those occasions...
-
Letter (2/14/20)The mix of politics and religionThe Rev. Billy Graham once said: "It would disturb me if there was a wedding between the religious fundamentalists and the political right. The hard right has no interest in religion except to manipulate it." At the recent national prayer breakfast,...
-
-
Editorial (2/14/20)Remember St. Valentine and celebrate love and commitmentToday's the day we celebrate love, marriage and commitment. Many will purchase candy, flowers and other gifts for their significant other, and it's a good day for our local restaurants. But don't forget the story behind the holiday. St. Valentine...
-
Editorial (2/13/20)EDITORIAL: Limbaugh Presidential Medal of Freedom recognition is a uniquely American storyPresident Donald Trump recognized conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom last Tuesday at the State of the Union address. According to our research, Limbaugh is the first Southeast Missourian to receive the...
-
Editorial (2/10/20)Lynwood Christian Academy will play important role in local educationA Cape Girardeau church is embarking on a bold and noble endeavor for Christian education. Lynwood Baptist Church recently voted to launch a pre-K through eighth grade beginning June 1. Called Lynwood Christian Academy, the school will absorb Cape...
-
Editorial (2/7/20)Gamification of education hits Clippard ElementaryThere's nothing like a good contest to spur action. Just look at the students from Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau. The school is participating in the Imagine Learning Literacy Bowl, a play on the National Football League's Super Bowl. Using a...
-
Editorial (2/6/20)Discovery Playhouse celebrates 10 years of learning through playNestled in the heart of downtown Cape Girardeau is the Discovery Playhouse Children's Museum. This year, the museum celebrates 10 years in operation at 502 Broadway. The space is for children to have fun, but it's also designed for learning and...
-
-
Lost Medicaid coverage
I am a mother and full-time student at SEMO. I was 37 weeks pregnant with my second child when my 5-year-old and I were notified that our Medicaid coverage was being canceled.
I had weekly visits scheduled with my midwife and was told that if I didn't have insurance coverage, I would be required to pay $85 per visit. I am unemployed due to being a student and a mother. My husband works a full-time, state job and we could not afford that amount on a weekly basis, let alone paying for the birth, after paying our monthly expenses. I was left without coverage when delivery was imminent, left without coverage for a breast pump that I had already ordered since it was covered by Medicaid, and if my toddler became ill I would not have the funds to take her to her pediatrician.
I spent hours on the phone with Missouri Care and MOHealthNet attempting to get our coverage back to be told that the state does not communicate with Missouri Care or its other coverage option. I eventually regained my and my daughter's coverage, after being sent many notices with balances that I did not owe due to being dropped unnecessarily. I have since delivered my second daughter and have yet to get her coverage approved, which is meant to be automatic due to myself having coverage. I have yet to comprehend how Gov. Parson could drop my family and 100,000 others off of their health care.
SHANNON HEALY, Cape Girardeau