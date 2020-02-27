Prayer 2-27-20

More to explore
Local veterans group celebrates 78 years of SeabeesThe Seabees dont look a day over 78. On March 7, a local chapter of the Seabee veterans group will be celebrating the special units 78th anniversary with a birthday celebration at the Missouris Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Perryville. The...
Attorneys expect thousands of dicamba lawsuitsA quarter-billion dollar verdict in the landmark dicamba herbicide trial in Cape Girardeau earlier this month wasnt the end of the story. In fact, it was barely the first chapter, according to attorneys who are handling additional dicamba...
Analysis of CDC data shows Missouri ranked fourth in nation for 2018 gun-death rateThe State of Missouri had the fourth-highest gun-death rate in the nation in 2018, according to a new analysis conducted by the Violence Policy Center, a national educational organization working to stop gun death and injury. According to a news...
Seminar to show how to use native plants in yards, create habitats for bees, birdsEven small changes to your yard can make a big difference to native plants and pollinators, said Jamie Koehler, assistant director of the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. This years Native Plant and Garden Seminar, set to start at...
10 Cape County hopefuls file on first day4Candidates seeking election to countywide offices were lined up outside the Cape Girardeau County Clerks Office door Tuesday morning, the first day of the filing period for the August primary election and November general election. By the end of...
Bollinger County judge appointed to seat in New York City1Bollinger County to New York City Marble Hill to Manhattan, to be exact is quite a leap. But a local judge is about to make the transition. Scott Thomsen, an associate judge for Missouris 32nd Judicial Circuit Court, has been appointed by U.S....
Buzz Sutherland to headline Power of Pawsitivity benefit for Humane Society of Southeast MissouriComedian Buzz Sutherland returns to this years Power of Pawsitivity benefit for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Last year, we all had a really good time and (Sutherland) shares that passion for helping pets that need us, director Tracy...
Charges filed in two Cape Girardeau high-speed pursuits2Charges have been filed against multiple suspects involved in a high-speed police chase that spanned more than 20 miles and traversed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge twice early Tuesday morning. The incident began after Cape Girardeau officers...
Northbound Abbey Road in Cape to close for repairsCity of Cape Girardeau crews will close the northbound lane of Abbey Road at Lexington Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday for street repairs, according to a city news release. Depending on weather conditions, work may last up to three to four weeks....
Missouri joins investigation of e-cigarette maker JuulMissouri has joined a bipartisan, multistate investigation into e-cigarette manufacturer Juul, according to a statement released Tuesday by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The investigation is focused on Juuls marketing and sales...
Photo Gallery 2/26/20Ash Wednesday at Notre DameStudents gathered for an Ash Wednesday service Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. Its customary on Ash Wednesday for we, as Catholics, to receive ashes as you know kind of symbolic of our sinfulness and...
Cape school officials announce updated plans for aquatic center16School officials will vote next month on whether to move ahead with a two-pool plan proposed to most closely satisfy the most needs in Cape Girardeau renovating the existing Central Municipal Pool, or the Bubble, facility, and building a new...
Filing to begin for county's August primary electionFiling begins today for candidates seeking various offices in Cape Girardeau County, and several incumbent officeholders and at least one challenger plan to put their names on the ballot this morning. The Cape Girardeau County Clerks Office in...
Sikeston fireworks ban remains in placeSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston will continue to have a ban on shooting fireworks within the city limits. On Monday morning, Sikeston City Council members were split on the issue to approve an amendment to the firework ordinance allowing shooting of...
Most read 2/24/20Business Notebook: Local printing firm announces rebranding; CHS grad to open solo law practice1A commercial printing company in Cape Girardeau, which has spent decades promoting the brands of other companies, is changing its own brand to better reflect its scope of services. The Printing Co. has changed its identity and is now known simply as...
Southeast students develop community solutions in Blue Hack competitionHow can foot traffic be increased in downtown Cape Girardeau? Thats a question Southeast Missouri State University students raced to solve Saturday while competing at the universitys first Blue Hack. Modeled after IBMs internal Blue Hack...
Murder-mystery event to raise funds for youth programVenturing Crew 4005 in Cape Girardeau gives youth aged 14 to 20 a chance to work, play and learn together, said crew adviser Sharon Wessel, and a murder-mystery event planned for Saturday will help raise funds for the group. The group is a program...
Most read 2/24/20From the Business Desk ... After nearly 62 years, Underwood retires from Ford Groves1If you ask Dennis Underwood how many cars he's sold over the years, he'll just laugh. "I get asked that a lot," he told me with a grin, "but I have no idea. It's in the thousands for sure." Dennis sold his first car at Ford Groves in May of 1958, a...
Photo Gallery 2/23/20Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau celebrationCity officials and local leaders joined churchgoers from throughout the city for a multi-church celebration organized by the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.
From screen to stage: Southeast students perform 'Shrek The Musical'The Oscar-winning 2001 animated film "Shrek" has come to life in the form of the stage musical now being presented at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. "Shrek: The Musical" features numerous Southeast students who have to go to...
'Fortifying this city': Pastors seek to unify African American faith communities following recent violence6There are more than a dozen churches on the south side of Cape Girardeau. They have different denominations, ministry structures, teachings, preaching styles and congregations. But one thing they've all got in common is a vested interest in...
Most read 2/22/20Smith is important ally for Trump White House19President Donald Trump may have no better friend in Congress than U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. The 39-year-old congressman who represents Missouri's Eighth District plays a key legislative role, serving on the seven-member House GOP leadership team as...
Rx marijuana dispensaries could open by mid-yearSome of Missouri's medical marijuana dispensaries could be open by the middle of this year, according to a consultant who helped write the state's constitutional amendment legalizing medical cannabis. John Payne, co-founder of Amendment 2...
SEMO cyber defense team takes state title -- again1For the eighth consecutive year, Southeast Missouri State University's Cyber Defense Team has won the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition, or CCDC, and with new leadership this semester, the team is looking to take it to the next level....
Scott Central students learn about isolationSIKESTON, Mo. -- Third through sixth grade students at Scott County Central Elementary were reminded on Friday how it feels to be left out as they learned about social isolation through a national initiative presented at their school. The students...
Most read 2/21/20Cape County sheriff candidates discuss careers, qualifications10At Thursday evenings meeting of the SEMO Pachyderm Club presentations were given by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and former Missouri Department of Public Safety director Charles A. Drew Juden III. Dickerson is a lifelong...
Most read 2/20/20Retired Catholic priest who pastored several local churches arrested on sex crime charges2A retired Catholic priest was arrested Wednesday on a Stoddard County warrant for alleged sex crimes perpetrated while serving as the priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Advance, Missouri, according to information released by Stoddard County...
Most read 2/19/20UnitedHealthcare committed to providing Cape area residents access to quality, affordable health care14Editor's note: The Southeast Missourian invited UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis Healthcare to share their perspectives on current negotiations. Here is UnitedHealthcare's update. At UnitedHealthcare, we have the privilege of serving more than 1...