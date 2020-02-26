Is Bernie Sanders the weakest opponent against Trump?
I shudder when politicians or other partisans seek to elevate competitors they deem their weakest opposition. It's a dangerous tactic, which risks putting governance in the hands of someone unqualified or ill-suited for power.
A successful example of this tactic was how Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill helped lift Republican gaffe-machine Todd Aiken in the 2012 Missouri U.S. Senate race. Aiken won the Republican primary in part thanks to a strategic advertising campaign by McCaskill that boosted him over more formidable threats while setting him up for defeat in the general election. Aiken's loony ideas on rape and abortion then provided the coup de grace to his candidacy.
The tactic often backfires though. Perhaps inspired by McCaskill's race, Democrats and much of the anti-Republican media propelled Donald Trump towards the Republican nomination in 2016, believing him the easiest mark. Hillary Clinton was physically dancing at times she was so giddy her opponent was Trump. No way she could lose to him. And yet, she did.
The tactic isn't exclusive to Democrats. Most recently, President Trump mused at one of his rallies about whether Republicans should vote in the New Hampshire open Democratic primary for "the weakest candidate." Much of the media was shocked, shocked, that a politician would suggest anything of the kind. And then, Trump actually -- honestly in his own way -- turned the point on its head, commenting that he had no idea who the weakest candidate was. In his mind, they were all weak. Republicans in the primary voted for him at record levels for an incumbent president.
If Trump had perceived a particular candidate to be the weakest, do I think he would have sent a specific message? Yes. I don't think it's below him. And yet he didn't. Credit to Trump, even if the reason may have been less about integrity than the simple lack of clarity about which opponent to choose. Still, the tactic was clearly on his mind.
I bring this all up because Sen. Bernie Sanders as standard-bearer would likely be a disaster for the Democrats. His views on the Soviet Union, Cuba, Venezuela and other authoritarian socialist states are not only wacky, scary and wrong, they're sure to repulse many of the suburban voters who were key to turning the House blue in 2018. Add that to his impossible spending plans -- seemingly giving everything free to everybody -- and he is a direct threat to all that has made America a land of opportunity.
So far Sanders has avoided the kind of media scrutiny that is usually leveled against Republicans. Expect that to change -- at least until it becomes a foregone conclusion that he'll be the Democrat candidate for president. Then expect Trump's campaign to level him.
Before the new Hampshire primary a few weeks ago, I hoped Sen. Amy Klobuchar would gain traction to become the Democrat nominee -- surviving the distraction that is Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, two baggage-weighted billionaires without the financial limitations of more conventional candidates. Seriously, who truly believes Bloomberg is going to connect with farmers and blue collar workers in decisive swing states? Steyer, for all he's spent, is fading fast, even in South Carolina where his tactics border on the corrupt.
Klobuchar has little resources, though, and her dismal finish in Nevada didn't help her. The odds of her becoming a stable alternative to the "stable genius" in the White House are tiny. According to Vegas odds makers, Sanders is now the overwhelming favorite.
Four years ago I hoped Republicans would somehow find a way to short-circuit the blustery, iconoclastic, demagogic Trump. But the other candidates spent too much time and attention attacking each other, leaving him a clear lane to the nomination. The same is now happening to the Democrats with blustery, iconoclastic, demagogic -- and socialist -- Sanders as the beneficiary.
It's all about Game Theory now. Bloomberg is trying to scare the others not named Sanders into dropping out, brandishing his unlimited resources as the ultimate threat. They can't win if he doesn't drop out, and he's made it clear -- by spending half a billion dollars of his own money -- he's not dropping out. Where he's different from the other non-Sanders is that they can say they're not dropping out either, which dooms his chances. But they don't have the same resources behind their threat. At some point, especially as Sanders gains even more momentum, their funds dry up.
Who's going to win this game of chicken? All national contests are in part a contest of egos -- with anyone with even a glimmer of hope unlikely to exit. Expect them all to lose, leaving Sanders at the top of the ticket. It's a prospect that strikes fear in the hearts of many Democrats.
My biggest concern is not about electability. More and more, with Trump's rallies over the past year attacking socialism, it appears his campaign had a pretty good theory who would likely rise (if Joe Biden stumbled). But I actually think Sanders could win (while swamping Democrats in purple districts). Against all odds, Trump did, and anti-establishment populists are popular in America. My bigger concern is that if Sanders were to win, it would be a disaster for the country and a devastation of our economy.
The insult comic vs. the angry socialist. The Russians must be laughing at the delicious absurdity. But at least the insult comic has economic policies that work.
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- University can do better with MLK speaker next year (2/12/20)
- Saint Francis versus UnitedHealthcare, part 2 (2/5/20)
- Saint Francis vs UnitedHealthcare comes at risk to local residents (1/29/20)
- Local heroism in an age of celebrity culture (1/22/20)
- Wandering reflections about a trip to Seattle, returning home to a new year (1/15/20)
- Is Cape Girardeau in a 'Golden Age' of restaurants? (1/8/20)
- American leaders agree Soleimani was a bad man, disagree on risks (1/4/20)
Comments
-
Column (2/25/20)If adulting were easy, more adults would do itAdulting isn't easy. If it were, more adults would do it. Now, I've never been a fan of the term. In fact, "adulting" gets under my skin, but I'm in a season of life that has caused me to see that at times, it's the best description of the...
-
Editorial (2/24/20)Donna Denson, local creatives honored at Addy AwardsLocal creatives were recognized Wednesday night during the American Advertising Federation of Cape Girardeau's 27th annual Addy Awards. Best of Show winners included rustmedia for design of flourish magazine, Red Letter Communications in both...
-
Smith is important ally for Trump White HousePresident Donald Trump may have no better friend in Congress than U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. The 39-year-old congressman who represents Missouri's Eighth District plays a key legislative role, serving on the seven-member House GOP leadership team as...
-
State primary caregiver bills put children's health firstTo a child, a parent is everything. A parent is a child's financial and emotional support, and most importantly, the person who makes a child feel safe, valued, and wanted. And although parents may make mistakes, in their child's eyes, a parent is a...
-
-
Editorial (2/21/20)Great Race returns to favorite stop (Cape Girardeau) this summerA popular event drawing an expected 500 visitors will return to Cape Girardeau's downtown this summer. The Hemmings Motor News Great Race, which last came to town in 2013, is a 2,300-mile trek from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina featuring...
-
Editorial (2/20/20)Jackson bricklayer cracks top 10 at national competitionJackson resident J.T. Payne knows a thing or two about bricklaying -- and he's apparently pretty efficient at the craft. The 27-year-old bricklayer competed in the 18th annual Bricklayer 500 Championship earlier this month held in Las Vegas. Payne...
-
Column (2/19/20)UnitedHealthcare committed to providing Cape area residents access to quality, affordable health careEditor's note: The Southeast Missourian invited UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis Healthcare to share their perspectives on current negotiations. Here is UnitedHealthcare's update. At UnitedHealthcare, we have the privilege of serving more than 1...
-
-
Editorial (2/19/20)Congratulations to Semoball Awards fall sports finalistsThe road to the 2020 Semoball Awards began recently as the fall sports finalists for several high school sports categories were announced. Volleyball finalists: Mekenzie Yount, Dexter; Roz Schrader, Advance; Alyssa Miles, Advance; Melena Green,...
-
Column (2/18/20)'Black Boy' and 'Black Girl' are not their namesSometimes, your tribute is not a tribute at all. Lately, I've seen folks supposedly paying homage but, in reality, revealing ignorance. It reminds me of the saying "Don't do me no favors." Two outlets stand out in my mind -- one this year and one...
-
-
Column (2/15/20)Cape church celebrates two years -- and a vision for many moreDrive by the Osage Centre early on Sunday mornings and you will see a small army of volunteers putting up feather signage near the Kingshighway entrance and hauling equipment from two trailers inside the facility. It's not easy work, but each week...
-
Column (2/14/20)Incident reminds how well area agencies work togetherThis column was originally published in the Feb. 12 edition of the Standard-Democrat. Some of us have been doing this job for several years and many have a vast amount of experience to draw upon to do this job well. Still, there are those occasions...
-
Column (2/14/20)Rush Limbaugh: A loving brother and a friend to countless AmericansI am uniquely blessed to be Rush Limbaugh's brother in ways too numerous to count, and I am blessed to be in the special position of witnessing firsthand the outpouring of love and prayers from his family, friends and fans. His wife, Kathryn, has...
-
Letter (2/14/20)The mix of politics and religionThe Rev. Billy Graham once said: "It would disturb me if there was a wedding between the religious fundamentalists and the political right. The hard right has no interest in religion except to manipulate it." At the recent national prayer breakfast,...
-
-
Editorial (2/14/20)Remember St. Valentine and celebrate love and commitmentToday's the day we celebrate love, marriage and commitment. Many will purchase candy, flowers and other gifts for their significant other, and it's a good day for our local restaurants. But don't forget the story behind the holiday. St. Valentine...
-
Editorial (2/13/20)EDITORIAL: Limbaugh Presidential Medal of Freedom recognition is a uniquely American storyPresident Donald Trump recognized conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom last Tuesday at the State of the Union address. According to our research, Limbaugh is the first Southeast Missourian to receive the...
-
Editorial (2/10/20)Lynwood Christian Academy will play important role in local educationA Cape Girardeau church is embarking on a bold and noble endeavor for Christian education. Lynwood Baptist Church recently voted to launch a pre-K through eighth grade beginning June 1. Called Lynwood Christian Academy, the school will absorb Cape...
-
Editorial (2/7/20)Gamification of education hits Clippard ElementaryThere's nothing like a good contest to spur action. Just look at the students from Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau. The school is participating in the Imagine Learning Literacy Bowl, a play on the National Football League's Super Bowl. Using a...
-
Editorial (2/6/20)Discovery Playhouse celebrates 10 years of learning through playNestled in the heart of downtown Cape Girardeau is the Discovery Playhouse Children's Museum. This year, the museum celebrates 10 years in operation at 502 Broadway. The space is for children to have fun, but it's also designed for learning and...
-
-
Editorial (2/3/20)For adults, it's not too late to learn to readWe take some things for granted. Reading, for example. Anyone reading this has obviously learned to read, but there are adults who havent. Statistics from the National Literacy Directory say about 36 million people in the U.S. cant read a job...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.