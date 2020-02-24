*Menu
Discovery Playhouse Decades Trivia Night

User-submitted story by Jackie Wortmann
Monday, February 24, 2020
Matt and Tara Wortmann emceed the Discovery Playhouse Decades Trivia Night at the Bold Marketing Center, in Cape Girardeau on January 24, 2020, with a great crowd who spent the night with funny games and tricky answers with prizes awarded winners and those dressed to represent favorite decades.

