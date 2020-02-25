Make it Personal

In a world with billions of gifts and every company competing for the Best Gift title, its hard to find an item that really speaks to you. You have the same stuff as everyone else; what will separate you from the rest? Inscribing your name on your stuff helps you to feel connected to those things. By the same token, its easy to find a quick gift for that special person in your life, but does that gift truly embody how you feel about the person? Is it something thats going to provide value and happiness and show that individual how much you know and love them?

Do you remember how we used to shop before customized gifts came into our lives? We went to the mall and spent several hours searching for the perfect gift, only to leave empty-handed. We then picked something random at the last minute because we felt tired, overwhelmed, frustrated and ran out of time. Gifts tend to be generic; what separates your gifts from all the others that your loved ones receive is that you took the time to personalize them. A personalized cup becomes meaningful. Even a simple hand towel with a name embroidered on it has more value than a more expensive gift. It works for everyone.

When you give something personalized, it is sure to be well-received. The thought and care put into the gift is what truly matters. A personalized gift takes time  you must order the item, then wait for it to be customized  but it fits any occasion, including weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and baptisms. Personalized gifts can boost connection between two people. It shows that the giver has a sense they know you, know what you want and value you enough to choose a personalized gift. You will never forget someone who gave you a thoughtful, personalized gift because of the effort it took them to prepare the gift.

Nikki Burton is the owner of Blackbird Monogram & Gift.