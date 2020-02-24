*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
Southeast Missourian

Administration of Oath of Office

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Vivek Malik
Monday, February 24, 2020
Hon'ble Judge Steven N. Limbaugh administering the oath to Vivek Malik

Vivek Malik who was appointed by the Missouri Governor Mike Parson to the Southeast Missouri Board of Regents in January was administered the oath of office by the Hon'ble Steven N Limbaugh, Jr., Federal District Judge for the Federal District Court of Eastern District of Missouri last Friday (02/21/2020)

Vivek Malik with Board President Ed Gargas
Vivek Malik

Comments