Donna Denson, local creatives honored at Addy Awards

Editorial

Local creatives were recognized Wednesday night during the American Advertising Federation of Cape Girardeau's 27th annual Addy Awards.

Best of Show winners included rustmedia for design of flourish magazine, Red Letter Communications in both interactive and multimedia division categories, and Southeast Missouri State University student Racheal Davis for her consumer campaign. Awards were given at the bronze, silver and gold levels, with gold level winners advancing to the district level.

A highlight of the evening was Donna Denson, Southeast Missourian advertising director, receiving the Silver Medal -- the highest honor bestowed by the organization. With several past recipients present, Denson spoke about standing on the shoulders of those who championed her over the years. And particularly touching were her remarks about the late Paul Walker, who died nearly one year to the date of her receiving this honor. When Denson was told about the recognition, Charles Wiles, co-founder of the AAF of Cape Girardeau, said Walker had previously recommended Denson for the honor.

"Throughout my career, I have been blessed to have many champions," she said. "Champions are those mentors and people who lift you up, challenge you to elevate the bar, to give and be your best."

We're particularly proud of Denson, our friend and colleague. She is a champion for local business and not-for-profits both in her professional work and volunteer efforts. She raises the bar continually, and we're thrilled to see her contributions to local media recognized by AAF Cape Girardeau.

Compelling creative work tells a story, advances a cause and helps audiences make informed decisions. The advertising profession also requires attention to strategy and analytical thought. Having both skill sets is important -- and these winners stand out in their field. Congratulations to all the recipients.