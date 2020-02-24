Donna Denson, local creatives honored at Addy Awards

-
Smith is important ally for Trump White HousePresident Donald Trump may have no better friend in Congress than U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. The 39-year-old congressman who represents Missouri's Eighth District plays a key legislative role, serving on the seven-member House GOP leadership team as...
State primary caregiver bills put children's health firstTo a child, a parent is everything. A parent is a child's financial and emotional support, and most importantly, the person who makes a child feel safe, valued, and wanted. And although parents may make mistakes, in their child's eyes, a parent is a...
Editorial (2/21/20)Great Race returns to favorite stop (Cape Girardeau) this summerA popular event drawing an expected 500 visitors will return to Cape Girardeau's downtown this summer. The Hemmings Motor News Great Race, which last came to town in 2013, is a 2,300-mile trek from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina featuring...
Editorial (2/20/20)Jackson bricklayer cracks top 10 at national competitionJackson resident J.T. Payne knows a thing or two about bricklaying -- and he's apparently pretty efficient at the craft. The 27-year-old bricklayer competed in the 18th annual Bricklayer 500 Championship earlier this month held in Las Vegas. Payne...
Column (2/19/20)UnitedHealthcare committed to providing Cape area residents access to quality, affordable health careEditor's note: The Southeast Missourian invited UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis Healthcare to share their perspectives on current negotiations. Here is UnitedHealthcare's update. At UnitedHealthcare, we have the privilege of serving more than 1...
Editorial (2/19/20)Congratulations to Semoball Awards fall sports finalistsThe road to the 2020 Semoball Awards began recently as the fall sports finalists for several high school sports categories were announced. Volleyball finalists: Mekenzie Yount, Dexter; Roz Schrader, Advance; Alyssa Miles, Advance; Melena Green,...
Column (2/18/20)'Black Boy' and 'Black Girl' are not their namesSometimes, your tribute is not a tribute at all. Lately, I've seen folks supposedly paying homage but, in reality, revealing ignorance. It reminds me of the saying "Don't do me no favors." Two outlets stand out in my mind -- one this year and one...
Column (2/15/20)Cape church celebrates two years -- and a vision for many moreDrive by the Osage Centre early on Sunday mornings and you will see a small army of volunteers putting up feather signage near the Kingshighway entrance and hauling equipment from two trailers inside the facility. It's not easy work, but each week...
Column (2/14/20)Incident reminds how well area agencies work togetherThis column was originally published in the Feb. 12 edition of the Standard-Democrat. Some of us have been doing this job for several years and many have a vast amount of experience to draw upon to do this job well. Still, there are those occasions...
Column (2/14/20)Rush Limbaugh: A loving brother and a friend to countless AmericansI am uniquely blessed to be Rush Limbaugh's brother in ways too numerous to count, and I am blessed to be in the special position of witnessing firsthand the outpouring of love and prayers from his family, friends and fans. His wife, Kathryn, has...
Letter (2/14/20)The mix of politics and religionThe Rev. Billy Graham once said: "It would disturb me if there was a wedding between the religious fundamentalists and the political right. The hard right has no interest in religion except to manipulate it." At the recent national prayer breakfast,...
Editorial (2/14/20)Remember St. Valentine and celebrate love and commitmentToday's the day we celebrate love, marriage and commitment. Many will purchase candy, flowers and other gifts for their significant other, and it's a good day for our local restaurants. But don't forget the story behind the holiday. St. Valentine...
Column (2/13/20)The myth of 'free' Medicaid expansionAdvocates of a proposed major expansion of Missouri's Medicaid program say it can be done at little or no cost to taxpayers. They are wrong. How do you pull the wool over taxpayers' eyes and make a financial obligation totaling more than $2 billion...
Editorial (2/13/20)EDITORIAL: Limbaugh Presidential Medal of Freedom recognition is a uniquely American storyPresident Donald Trump recognized conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom last Tuesday at the State of the Union address. According to our research, Limbaugh is the first Southeast Missourian to receive the...
Editorial (2/10/20)Lynwood Christian Academy will play important role in local educationA Cape Girardeau church is embarking on a bold and noble endeavor for Christian education. Lynwood Baptist Church recently voted to launch a pre-K through eighth grade beginning June 1. Called Lynwood Christian Academy, the school will absorb Cape...
Editorial (2/7/20)Gamification of education hits Clippard ElementaryThere's nothing like a good contest to spur action. Just look at the students from Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau. The school is participating in the Imagine Learning Literacy Bowl, a play on the National Football League's Super Bowl. Using a...
Editorial (2/6/20)Discovery Playhouse celebrates 10 years of learning through playNestled in the heart of downtown Cape Girardeau is the Discovery Playhouse Children's Museum. This year, the museum celebrates 10 years in operation at 502 Broadway. The space is for children to have fun, but it's also designed for learning and...
Editorial (2/3/20)For adults, it's not too late to learn to readWe take some things for granted. Reading, for example. Anyone reading this has obviously learned to read, but there are adults who havent. Statistics from the National Literacy Directory say about 36 million people in the U.S. cant read a job...
Editorial (1/31/20)Enjoy the Super Bowl -- and go ChiefsAfter a 50-year drought, the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon to play the San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City lost to Green Bay in what is now considered the first Super Bowl in 1966. In 1969, the Chiefs beat the...
Donna Denson, local creatives honored at Addy Awards
Local creatives were recognized Wednesday night during the American Advertising Federation of Cape Girardeau's 27th annual Addy Awards.
Best of Show winners included rustmedia for design of flourish magazine, Red Letter Communications in both interactive and multimedia division categories, and Southeast Missouri State University student Racheal Davis for her consumer campaign. Awards were given at the bronze, silver and gold levels, with gold level winners advancing to the district level.
A highlight of the evening was Donna Denson, Southeast Missourian advertising director, receiving the Silver Medal -- the highest honor bestowed by the organization. With several past recipients present, Denson spoke about standing on the shoulders of those who championed her over the years. And particularly touching were her remarks about the late Paul Walker, who died nearly one year to the date of her receiving this honor. When Denson was told about the recognition, Charles Wiles, co-founder of the AAF of Cape Girardeau, said Walker had previously recommended Denson for the honor.
"Throughout my career, I have been blessed to have many champions," she said. "Champions are those mentors and people who lift you up, challenge you to elevate the bar, to give and be your best."
We're particularly proud of Denson, our friend and colleague. She is a champion for local business and not-for-profits both in her professional work and volunteer efforts. She raises the bar continually, and we're thrilled to see her contributions to local media recognized by AAF Cape Girardeau.
Compelling creative work tells a story, advances a cause and helps audiences make informed decisions. The advertising profession also requires attention to strategy and analytical thought. Having both skill sets is important -- and these winners stand out in their field. Congratulations to all the recipients.
