Great Race returns to favorite stop (Cape Girardeau) this summer

Editorial

A popular event drawing an expected 500 visitors will return to Cape Girardeau's downtown this summer.

The Hemmings Motor News Great Race, which last came to town in 2013, is a 2,300-mile trek from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina featuring 120 antique cars. The group will make 16 stops along the route, with Cape Girardeau being one June 23.

In 2013, Cape was voted the best overnight stop, and we're confident it will rank high again this summer.

Like most events, the festivities bring entertainment to town for residents and tourism dollars to the city. Alyssa Phares-Fee, Visit Cape senior director of sales and strategy, told the Southeast Missourian the tourism bureau will be locating more than 200 rooms to accommodate the group. And anytime guests come to town, there are opportunities for increased fuel, restaurant and retail receipts.

Eligible vehicles for the race must be built in 1974 or earlier, but according to the story by Southeast Missourian reporter Rachael Long, most predate World War II.

Congratulations to Visit Cape on securing this unique event. It's exciting news for Southeast Missouri, and we hope you mark your calendars to attend.