Cape Area Community Foundation Announces Grants

Cape Area Community Foundation (CACF) announced its 2019 Grant Recipients through its Community Grantmaking Program.

The Community Grantmaking Program for CACF is available to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and government entities serving Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City. The grants address local needs through projects that will enhance the quality of life in the community.

The Cape Area Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is a regional public charitable foundation that holds more than 3,000 funds for donors, nonprofit partners and 49 affiliate foundations, including Cape Area Community Foundation (CACF). Since its founding in 2015, CACF has distributed more than $735,000 in grants to the community and now holds assets totaling $560,696 as of June 30, 2019.