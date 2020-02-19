*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Cape Area Community Foundation Announces Grants

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
User-submitted story by Glenn (Skip) Smallwood
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
The Cape Public School Foundation was awarded a $3,000 grant that will help Alma Schrader Elementary transform an existing outdoor play area into an inclusive learning and exploration Outdoor Hub.

Cape Area Community Foundation (CACF) announced its 2019 Grant Recipients through its Community Grantmaking Program.

The Community Grantmaking Program for CACF is available to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and government entities serving Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City. The grants address local needs through projects that will enhance the quality of life in the community.

The Cape Area Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is a regional public charitable foundation that holds more than 3,000 funds for donors, nonprofit partners and 49 affiliate foundations, including Cape Area Community Foundation (CACF). Since its founding in 2015, CACF has distributed more than $735,000 in grants to the community and now holds assets totaling $560,696 as of June 30, 2019.

The Community Partnership of SE Missouri was awarded a $500 grant that will assist a project involving addressing hunger as a health issue; Partner with member agencies to meet the immediate need for food assistance and Collaborate on innovative solutions to reduce the need: and, Inspire generosity among current supporters and attract a new generation of donors.
The First Call for Help was awarded a $1,600 grant that will help develop a user-friendly website for its users.
The Missouri Fellowship of Christian Athletes was awarded a $960 grant to purchase Athlete Bibles, Playbooks and other leadership training resources for its Student Leadership Development program.

