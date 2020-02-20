Jackson bricklayer cracks top 10 at national competition

Editorial

Jackson resident J.T. Payne knows a thing or two about bricklaying -- and he's apparently pretty efficient at the craft.

The 27-year-old bricklayer competed in the 18th annual Bricklayer 500 Championship earlier this month held in Las Vegas. Payne and his brother, Jake, who tendered bricks, finished in the top 10.

Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz spoke to Payne about the competition and how he prepares to not only become faster but to present the most aesthetically pleasing product.

Payne, who is a project foreman at his family's business, Kenneth E. Foeste Masonry, said his competition record is 805 bricks laid within one hour. But bricklaying in general is not simply about speed. There's an art to it, and Payne take personal satisfaction in his work.

"When you build something out of base frame, it's gonna last a long time," he told the Southeast Missourian. "There's a lot of pride and reward when you see the finished product when you're done."

That's a message that transcends bricklaying. It's interesting to hear people in various professions talk about their work and what drives them. But in many cases, taking pride in one's work is a theme.

Congratulations to "Team Payne" on a strong performance at the national competition.