Walter J. Wright: Iwo Jima Survivor

Reading this article (https://www.dailypress.com/military/vp-nw-iwo-jima-vet-eddie-vincek-20200219-3reezu6s25ezza4irbf6pdpjva-story.html)

from the Daily Press newspaper in Newport News VA reminded me that Cape Girardeau has its own Iwo Jima survivor:

Walter James Wright

2409 Terrie Hill Road

Cape Girardeau MO 63701

H 573-224-1162

Mr. Wright was a member of the Marine Fighting Fourth that took part in the battle of Iwo Jima, as well as the battles of Kwajalein (Roi-Namur), Saipan and Tinian:

The 4th Marine Division, also known as the "Fighting Fourth," was formally activated on Aug. 14, 1943, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. These men fought valiantly throughout the Pacific during WWII. Within 13 months, these men fought in four major amphibious assaults, in the battles of Kwajalein (Roi-Namur), Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima, and suffered more than 17,000 casualties. The unit was awarded two Presidential Unit Citations, the highest military unit award, and a Navy Unit Commendation.

World War II veterans with the 4th Marine Division Association assembled for a deactivation ceremony at Liversedge Field aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune as part of their final muster on Aug. 6, 2015.

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/418253/fourth-marine-division-association-deactiv...

I found this Missourian article from

https://www.semissourian.com/story/1870657.html

It talks about the interview done by Jim Dufek, professor of Mass Media at SEMO with Mr. Wright and other veterans several years ago

I am sorry this is coming in on Iwo Jima day, February 19. The battle ran from February 19 through March 26, 1945. I hope you are still able to find a way to honor Mr. Wrights service. He will be 94 on July 6. He and his wife Wanda celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on February 12.

His daughter Debbie L. Wright also lives here in Cape.

Roxanne Huckstep

1727 Bertling Street

Cape Girardeau MO 63701-2909

757-285-6929