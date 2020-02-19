Congratulations to Semoball Awards fall sports finalists

Editorial

The road to the 2020 Semoball Awards began recently as the fall sports finalists for several high school sports categories were announced.

Volleyball finalists: Mekenzie Yount, Dexter; Roz Schrader, Advance; Alyssa Miles, Advance; Melena Green, Kennett; Kiley Bess, Poplar Bluff; Tyler Conkright, Ellington; Alivia Cobb, Sikeston; Hannah Shinn, Jackson; Ella Vogel, Cape Central; Madelyn Bourner, Jackson.

Football offense: Quazavion Jackson, New Madrid County Central; Marsayv'aun Harrell, Kennett; Jake Brooks, Kennett; Kevin Luster, Hayti; Connor Tollison, Jackson; Cael Welker, Jackson; Jimmy May, Scott City; Seth Waters, Jackson; Garrett Dobbelare, St. Vincent; Noah Braun, Scott City.

Football defense: Seth Copeland, Sikeston; Adrien Stevenson, Hayti; Jake Stewart, Kennett; Dylan Wells, Poplar Bluff; Cole Amelunke, Jackson; Bryce Norman, Jackson; Randol McDowell, Jackson; Riley Pike, Jackson; Tyrus Reddin, Cape Central; Landon O'Brien, Scott City.

Girls cross country: Margo Nea, Dexter; Courtney Wright, Perryville; Kennedy Theis, East Carter; Katie Griffin, Van Buren; Paige Beussink, Notre Dame; Haley Smith, Notre Dame; Kylie Hampton, Ellington.

Boys cross-country: Jaden Deaton, Poplar Bluff; Blake Morris, Notre Dame; Tanner Schamburg, Oak Ridge; Dominic Hill, Van Buren; Carson McNail, Ellington; Luke Wendell, Jackson; Cade McCadams, Jackson; Timothy Sloan, Woodland; Nathan Shrum, Meadow Heights; Jack Baer, St. Vincent.

Girls tennis: Courtney Northcutt, Dexter; Anelle Harris, Kennett; Emily Ford, Cape Central; Megan Maxton, Cape Central; Claire Bruendermann, Notre Dame; Anna Grace Stroup, Notre Dame.

Boys swimming and diving: Daniel Seabaugh, Cape Central; Jacob Bening, Cape Central; Jack Maxton, Cape Central; Nicholas Hux, Notre Dame; Drew Barber, Notre Dame.

Boys soccer: Kaya Newkirk, Cape Central; Lucas Grammar, Cape Central; Chalon Domain, Jackson; Will Essner, Jackson; Mason Grindstaff, Jackson; Austin Welk, Perryville; Dayton Strattman, Perryville; Jake Young, Notre Dame; Brent Vandeven, Notre Dame; Paul Adams, Saxony Lutheran.

Finalists for winter, spring and top awards will be announced in the coming months. Nominations can be submitted online at semoball.com/awards.

The 2020 event is scheduled for July 11 at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. It's the seventh year for the event, which honors more than 200 athletes and coaches for performance on the field of play and in the classroom.

The Semoball Awards is presented by SoutheastHEALTH and title sponsors: The Bank of Missouri (Official Bank Sponsor), SEMO ESPN Radio, St. Louis Cardinals and your local newspaper.

We look forward to reading about each Semoball Awards finalists and hearing stories of perseverance, good sportsmanship and classroom success. And the awards show is a first-class, unforgettable experience for the athletes, parents, coaches and fans.

Tickets can be purchased online at semoball.com/awards.