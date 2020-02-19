-
Abortion dilemma
Abortion laws in Missouri allow no exceptions in cases of rape or incest. They adhere to a core goal of protecting the innocent. But forcing a woman to have a baby that results from rape or incest puts the woman in a horrible position. The baby would be a constant reminder of the violation, and the father would have some parental rights, or at least a lasting tie to the victim.
A State Representative from Dexter was once quoted as saying that pregnancy resulting from rape is a blessing. She is no longer a representative, and I really doubt that she said such an insensitive thing. But if she did, maybe she meant to say that all babies are a blessing, regardless of how they were conceived.
Hence, the dilemma: How do you outlaw abortion while protecting all parties involved. Women have rights, men have rights, babies have rights, and the fetus must be considered. But any law that sets priorities among all the parties involved will be flawed. The latest round of restrictions do allow abortions for instances when the mother's health is at risk, so the legislators did set a priority between the fetus and the mother's health.
Most of us wish there were no abortions. We especially oppose abortion on demand. But unless we have adopted or otherwise cared for an unwanted child who was not a family member, our opposition to abortion, though principled, is somewhat sanctimonious.
Gary L. Gaines, Cape Girardeau