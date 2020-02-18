Ideas, Thoughts and God Stories

Morning!

Im a 63 year old resident of Sikeston and Ive written a book.. a 365 page devotional that began as a spark in my heart about 15 years ago and finally in Jan 2019 I set a goal to put pen to paper!

Its a book that I hope offers the reader a glimpse of the sweetness of Jesus in our daily lives and also offers a bit of joy and a smile ...

I was wondering if you had a corner of your paper in which my book could be displayed...

Thank you!

Bettie Birch