Ideas, Thoughts and God Stories

Missouri House passes drug monitoring legislation; bill will move to Senate3Legislation that would establish a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) was approved Monday by the Missouri House of Representatives. Missouri is the only state in the country without a statewide PDMP, an electronic database...
Judge Scott Lipke announces candidacy for 32nd Judicial Circuit seat1Associate Circuit Judge Scott Lipke has announced his candidacy for Circuit Court judge, Division 1, in the 32nd Judicial Circuit. On Friday, Gov. Mike Parson appointed the present seatholder, Judge Michael Gardner, whose term would expire Dec. 31,...
Cape City Council to vote March 2 on Capital Improvement Program for 2020-20251No comments were made during a public hearing at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday night to gather input on the current draft of the citys Capital Improvement Program for the next five years. The five-year program outlines the use of...
Poplar Bluff police seeking information into three shootings over two daysPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating the third shooting in two days after a woman reported her car was shot multiple times Monday night. Officers believe Monday's night shooting, as well as two that occurred...
Hacked municipal systems in Cape Girardeau gradually returning to service2Cape Girardeaus online utility payment systems have been restored after a cyberattack on the city left many municipal systems inaccessible for more than four weeks. The attack crippled online systems across the city with affected services...
Dicamba jury awards quarter billion in punitive damages7A federal jury in Cape Girardeau ruled Saturday that two of the worlds largest agribusiness companies, Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp., must pay $250 million in punitive damages to a Southeast Missouri peach farmer for damage to his orchards caused by...
'Aunt Gladys' to bring live glassblowing demos to Jackson on SaturdayOn Saturday, uptown Jackson will be transformed by the fifth February Annual event, Glass Alive. Court Street will have food trucks and a festival atmosphere and Aunt Gladys II. Shes a mobile glassblowing studio, complete with furnace, glory...
Downtown Cape to host Great Race once again in June3Downtown Cape Girardeau will welcome more than 500 visitors this summer when the 2020 Hemmings Motor News Great Race rolls into town in mid-June. The Great Race is set to begin in San Antonio and will make 16 stops covering 2,300 miles in nine days...
Most read 2/18/20Business Notebook: New meal-prep, nutrition consulting services; Cape Central teacher recognizedA Cape Girardeau couple recently created a business designed to provide healthy meals for people who don't have time to cook for themselves, need a healthier diet or both. David and Tori Mincemeyer started their business, called Balanced Meal Prep,...
Gardner appointed to appellate judgeship3According to a news release from Gov. Mike Parson's office Friday, Parson appointed Judge Michael E. Gardner to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. He will succeed Judge Lawrence E. Mooney, who retired in September 2019. A Cape...
History Center to open research lab1The Cape Girardeau County History Center is growing and expanding, and plans are moving ahead for a separate site devoted solely to researchers accessing certain materials, said director Carla Jordan. That site will be just 20 steps away from the...
Jury awards $15 million in dicamba case2A federal jury in Cape Girardeau ruled Friday the herbicide dicamba killed or damaged thousands of peach trees in Southeast Missouri and has ordered two of the nation's largest agriculture chemical companies to pay $15 million in damages. The jury's...
Most read 2/15/20Cape church celebrates two years -- and a vision for many moreDrive by the Osage Centre early on Sunday mornings and you will see a small army of volunteers putting up feather signage near the Kingshighway entrance and hauling equipment from two trailers inside the facility. It's not easy work, but each week...
'One Love' returns to Cape Girardeau for fifth annual Bob Marley Day1Live reggae music, drinks, food, vendors, positive vibrations -- the fifth annual Bob Marley Day, set to start at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Barn, 731 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, has it all. Organizer and local artist Malcolm McCrae said this year, the...
Former assistant principal sentenced to 2 years of probation3STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. A former assistant high school principal in eastern Missouri who was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student has been sentenced to two years of probation. Elizabeth Giesler entered an Alford plea this week to one...
Missourian's Denson to be honored at annual advertising awards4The American Advertising Awards -- known colloquially as the ADDYs -- are a chance to spotlight the region's best advertising, and this year, Donna Denson will be honored for her lifetime achievement in the industry. Denson, advertising director for...
2020 flooding forecast released1In its first spring flooding forecast of 2020, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, said the flood potential in the Mississippi and Ohio river basins will be above average for much of the region. The report covers the time period of...
Review: 'Weather' may be last for Huey Lewis and The News'"Weather" is the first album of original songs from Huey Lewis and The News in nearly two decades and it may also be their last. Lewis has been suffering for decades from an inner-ear disorder that causes afflictions like hearing loss and vertigo,...
Genealogy series has practical focus2Bill Eddleman is gearing up to provide a series of genealogy workshops, to teach attendees the basics of one of his passions. Eddleman, who has been involved with the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society since 1991, said this series is an...
Most read 2/14/20Rush Limbaugh: A loving brother and a friend to countless Americans12I am uniquely blessed to be Rush Limbaugh's brother in ways too numerous to count, and I am blessed to be in the special position of witnessing firsthand the outpouring of love and prayers from his family, friends and fans. His wife, Kathryn, has...
Local News 2/13/20Banquet hall security footage shows 'chaos' in Jan. 26 shooting6Recently-filed court information describes surveillance footage of a fight on the dance floor moments before a Jan. 26 shooting occurred inside River Valley Banquet Center, also known as The River, injuring five patrons and causing the hundreds of...
Mike Dumey brings down curtain on musical showcase with four upcoming shows1HITS!! will be longtime entertainer Mike Dumeys final musical variety dinner showcase, set for this weekend and next. Fittingly, hell perform with two longtime collaborators and former students: Mary Niswonger and Brodrick Twiggs. When Dumey...
University can do better with MLK speaker next year17Some quick thoughts about Angela Davis' speech at Southeast Missouri State University along with a review of national politics, including: The person I hope surprises in New Hampshire -- and hangs on longer as an alternative who might rise from the...
Humane Society to offer free vouchers to have animals spayedLooking for the purr-fect Valentine? The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will offer free adoption for cats and a discounted adoption price for dogs through Friday, and on Saturday, will give away free vouchers for pet owners to have female cats...
