The Family Sowell will be performing in our local area (see dates below)

The Family Sowell, an award-winning, acoustic roots band, from the foothills of Knoxville, Tennessee, will be performing at the following Churches on dates listed:

Friday night, February 28 -SPIRIT MINISTRIES, McClure, IL, 6:30 pm

Saturday night, February 29  ARBOR BAPTIST CHURCH, 4 miles south of Delta, MO, 6:00 pm

Sunday morning, March 1 - ALLENVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH, Allenville, MO, 10:45 am

Sunday Night, March 1 - FELLOWSHIP BAPTIST CHURCH, 440 Koch St, Cape Girardeau, 6:00 pm

They are a favorite at many churches, theaters and festivals across the country and in Eastern Europe! Featuring beautiful family harmony, driving instrumentals, and heartfelt new originals along with their natural gift of showmanship, they bring a good balance of clean humor and uplifting inspiration to audiences young and old. Most recently, on February 22, the band released their brand new album, Same Kind of Different, which was produced by Mr. Ben Isaacs of the award-winning and Grammy-nominated Gospel group, The Isaacs. They are extremely excited about this sophomore project where 10 of the 13 tracks are originals, either written by the band and/or prestigious Nashville songwriters. True, authentic, inspiring, come out to see The Band Thats Family!