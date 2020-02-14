Remember St. Valentine and celebrate love and commitment

Editorial

Today's the day we celebrate love, marriage and commitment. Many will purchase candy, flowers and other gifts for their significant other, and it's a good day for our local restaurants. But don't forget the story behind the holiday.

St. Valentine was a priest who served during the rule of Roman Emperor Claudius, the third century ruler who prohibited marriage of young couples. The theory was younger soldiers headed into battle would not be as courageous in the face of possible death if they had wives at home.

St. Valentine, despite the marriage prohibition edict, continued to marry couples and was eventually caught doing so. It ultimately led to his imprisonment and martyrdom.

Our modern example of love and commitment can be found in the couples who celebrate milestone wedding anniversaries. Many who have committed to one another for 40, 50 and even 60 years provide examples worth considering. Marriage is not simply about the happy occasions. It's serving one another in sickness and health, 'til death do us part. We celebrate that love today and thank those who have lived this lifetime of commitment.