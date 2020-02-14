Everything has an origin

-
Column (2/14/20)Incident reminds how well area agencies work togetherThis column was originally published in the Feb. 12 edition of the Standard-Democrat. Some of us have been doing this job for several years and many have a vast amount of experience to draw upon to do this job well. Still, there are those occasions...
Column (2/14/20)Rush Limbaugh: A loving brother and a friend to countless AmericansI am uniquely blessed to be Rush Limbaugh's brother in ways too numerous to count, and I am blessed to be in the special position of witnessing firsthand the outpouring of love and prayers from his family, friends and fans. His wife, Kathryn, has...
Letter (2/14/20)The mix of politics and religionThe Rev. Billy Graham once said: "It would disturb me if there was a wedding between the religious fundamentalists and the political right. The hard right has no interest in religion except to manipulate it." At the recent national prayer breakfast,...
Editorial (2/14/20)Remember St. Valentine and celebrate love and commitmentToday's the day we celebrate love, marriage and commitment. Many will purchase candy, flowers and other gifts for their significant other, and it's a good day for our local restaurants. But don't forget the story behind the holiday. St. Valentine...
Column (2/13/20)The myth of 'free' Medicaid expansionAdvocates of a proposed major expansion of Missouri's Medicaid program say it can be done at little or no cost to taxpayers. They are wrong. How do you pull the wool over taxpayers' eyes and make a financial obligation totaling more than $2 billion...
Editorial (2/13/20)EDITORIAL: Limbaugh Presidential Medal of Freedom recognition is a uniquely American storyPresident Donald Trump recognized conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom last Tuesday at the State of the Union address. According to our research, Limbaugh is the first Southeast Missourian to receive the...
Column (2/12/20)University can do better with MLK speaker next yearSome quick thoughts about Angela Davis' speech at Southeast Missouri State University along with a review of national politics, including: The person I hope surprises in New Hampshire -- and hangs on longer as an alternative who might rise from the...
Editorial (2/10/20)Lynwood Christian Academy will play important role in local educationA Cape Girardeau church is embarking on a bold and noble endeavor for Christian education. Lynwood Baptist Church recently voted to launch a pre-K through eighth grade beginning June 1. Called Lynwood Christian Academy, the school will absorb Cape...
Column (2/8/20)Prayers from Cape Girardeau for Rush Limbaugh -- America's latest Medal of Freedom recipientThe son of two music educators, I benefited greatly from the spoken word as a child. Whether it was a trip to visit family in Charleston, Missouri or a quick errand around town, my parents sang in the car, played music and listened to some guy on...
Column (2/8/20)Maryann Reese: While we cut prices, United used patients as pawnsEditor's note: The Southeast Missourian invited UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis to share their perspectives on current negotiations. Here is Saint Francis' update. After becoming president and Chief Executive Officer in the fall of 2017, many...
Editorial (2/7/20)Gamification of education hits Clippard ElementaryThere's nothing like a good contest to spur action. Just look at the students from Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau. The school is participating in the Imagine Learning Literacy Bowl, a play on the National Football League's Super Bowl. Using a...
Editorial (2/6/20)Discovery Playhouse celebrates 10 years of learning through playNestled in the heart of downtown Cape Girardeau is the Discovery Playhouse Children's Museum. This year, the museum celebrates 10 years in operation at 502 Broadway. The space is for children to have fun, but it's also designed for learning and...
A Missourian's first-hand observation of Iowa caucusTuesday was full of calls by political pundits and by the Twitterverse to eliminate the Iowa caucus system after the reporting system of results for the nations first presidential contest failed Monday night. CNN said the debacle no results...
Saint Francis versus UnitedHealthcare, part 2The negotiation between UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis has created a dilemma for the newspaper. On Thursday last week, we received two letters to the editor providing opposing perspectives on the matter. The challenge is that traditionally the...
Is Trump's unorthodoxy becoming orthodox?When candidate Donald Trump campaigned on calling China to account for its trade piracy, observers thought he was either crazy or dangerous. Conventional Washington wisdom had assumed that an ascendant Beijing was almost preordained to world...
Editorial (2/3/20)For adults, it's not too late to learn to readWe take some things for granted. Reading, for example. Anyone reading this has obviously learned to read, but there are adults who havent. Statistics from the National Literacy Directory say about 36 million people in the U.S. cant read a job...
Editorial (1/31/20)Enjoy the Super Bowl -- and go ChiefsAfter a 50-year drought, the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon to play the San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City lost to Green Bay in what is now considered the first Super Bowl in 1966. In 1969, the Chiefs beat the...
Editorial (1/30/20)Journey Gala hits $1 million milestone for patient assistanceJournalist and author Joan Lunden gave a tremendous speech earlier this month at the Southeast--HEALTH Foundation Journey Gala, the fourth annual event that raises money for patients receiving treatment at the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Center. Lunden's...
Editorial (1/27/20)Recent stories underscore law enforcement officers' dangerous jobTwo unrelated crime stories recently reported in the Southeast Missourian are a reminder of just how blessed we are to have good law enforcement officials in our community. On Jan. 20, Cape Girardeau police officers took into custody a 23-year-old...
Editorial (1/24/20)Drugs are a scourge on society -- causing death in Southeast MissouriThree area deaths this month appeared to be related to recreational narcotics usage and prompted local law enforcement agencies to issue a warning. A man from Perryville and a woman from Jackson -- both in their 20s, according to a Jackson Police...
Letter (1/24/20)Trump, Biden and the smell testThere is little doubt that Hunter Biden's directorship at Burisma company in Ukraine was a clear-cut case of corruption on the part of Joe Biden. No matter what excuse they both give, it does not pass the smell test. However, Trump-defenders' demand...
Everything has an origin
To this day, since the third day of creation, when God designed a tree to produce fruit after its kind, an orange tree still produces oranges. Livestock, designed on the sixth day to produce after their kind, are still doing so today. Likewise, we, designed with the same ability to reproduce, are still reproducing. And to make sure His plan for living creatures worked, He added drive.
Still today, though intended for two who have made a commitment to each other, the union will work just as well with two who haven't. As originally designed, the union can result in the production of another human life.
Knowing full well that the intended design, good as it was, would end up misused, He followed through with the design anyway. Knowing that what He intended for good would be spoiled by the one who opposes Him, He followed through.
I watched in President Trump's third State of the Union address, at the mention of an initiative that would result in the planting of 1 million trees, both Republicans and Democrats stood to their feet with applause. He also mentioned a bill that would end late-term abortion. The Republicans, again, rose to their feet. Sadly, the Democrats didn't move a muscle.
If the physical union between two people was God's good design to sometimes produce offspring, from whom do you suppose the initiative to kill that offspring comes?
MIKE JONES, Cape Girardeau