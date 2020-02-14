Prayer 2/14/20

More to explore
Missourian's Denson to be honored at annual advertising awards2The American Advertising Awards -- known colloquially as the ADDYs -- are a chance to spotlight the region's best advertising, and this year, Donna Denson will be honored for her lifetime achievement in the industry. Denson, advertising director for...
2020 flooding forecast released1In its first spring flooding forecast of 2020, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, said the flood potential in the Mississippi and Ohio river basins will be above average for much of the region. The report covers the time period of...
Genealogy series has practical focus1Bill Eddleman is gearing up to provide a series of genealogy workshops, to teach attendees the basics of one of his passions. Eddleman, who has been involved with the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society since 1991, said this series is an...
Banquet hall security footage shows 'chaos' in Jan. 26 shooting5Recently-filed court information describes surveillance footage of a fight on the dance floor moments before a Jan. 26 shooting occurred inside River Valley Banquet Center, also known as The River, injuring five patrons and causing the hundreds of...
League of Women Voters celebrating 100 yearsIn 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted some women the right to vote, and of Feb. 14 of that year, the League of Women Voters was founded. The Southeast Missouri chapter is joining more than 750 chapters around the country in...
Jackson P&Z Commission votes to issue special-use permit for in-home reptile rescueAfter more than an hour of public comments at a public hearing Wednesday, the Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission ultimately voted in favor of issuing Dru and Tara Reeves a special-use permit to operate their reptile rescue as an in-home business...
Trash collections changes announced for Presidents Day3There will be no trash collection Monday in Jackson in observance of Presidents Day. Trash normally collected Monday will be picked up Tuesday, according to the Jackson Sanitation Department. The Jackson Recycling Center and yard waste pits will...
Health officials monitor coronavirus outbreakAlthough no cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus have been reported in Missouri, the states Department of Health & Senior Services says it is prepared to respond if necessary. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman said...
Mike Dumey brings down curtain on musical showcase with four upcoming shows1HITS!! will be longtime entertainer Mike Dumeys final musical variety dinner showcase, set for this weekend and next. Fittingly, hell perform with two longtime collaborators and former students: Mary Niswonger and Brodrick Twiggs. When Dumey...
Most read 2/12/20University can do better with MLK speaker next year12Some quick thoughts about Angela Davis' speech at Southeast Missouri State University along with a review of national politics, including: The person I hope surprises in New Hampshire -- and hangs on longer as an alternative who might rise from the...
Arrest warrants provide updated charges in banquet hall shooting4Warrants dated Feb. 7 and signed by Judge Frank E. Miller listed 12 charges filed by Cape Girardeau Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff against each of the three men suspected to be involved in a Jan. 26 shooting inside a Cape Girardeau...
Humane Society to offer free vouchers to have animals spayedLooking for the purr-fect Valentine? The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will offer free adoption for cats and a discounted adoption price for dogs through Friday, and on Saturday, will give away free vouchers for pet owners to have female cats...
Legion completes repairs to storm-damaged building1Nearly eight months after an isolated storm ripped the roof off their building, members of American Legion Post 158 in Jackson have reoccupied the structure, which they say is in better shape now than when it was built almost 85 years ago. A...
Three suspects charged in shooting at The River3Arrest warrants have been issued for three men for their alleged involvement in a Jan. 26 banquet hall shooting that injured five people, according to the information released Monday afternoon by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The release...
Cape cyberattack recovery cost 'easily' in tens of thousands4Its been more than three weeks since the cyberattack on Cape Girardeau city governments computer system, and city officials say it will still be several more weeks before the system is once again fully functional. Meanwhile, the head of the...
Charges filed against driver in Scott County police pursuit2Six felony charges and three misdemeanors were filed against a North Carolina man for allegedly leading Scott County sheriffs deputies on a pursuit for more than 9 miles while driving a stolen vehicle before crashing into a field and pointing a gun...
Fire marshal's office investigating Saturday structure fire in Cape Girardeau1Two people were inside a home at 1420 Good Hope St. when it caught fire early Saturday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Fire battalion chief Randy Morris Jr. said both occupants escaped the fire without injury, but the structure...
House of blues: Underberg house concerts bring blues acts to townLarry and Jean Underberg have a passion for live music, and their ongoing house concert series is set to begin Feb. 21 with a visit by the Hector Anchondo Band. Theres been a shift in the series focus over the years, Jean Underberg said. We...
Most read 2/10/20From the Business Desk: Boutique will close when store manager retires1I talked recently with Dan Elkins, owner of the Danielle fashion boutique, who told me he had an "unusual news story" about the upcoming closure of his store on North Kings- highway. "We're closing, but we're also celebrating," he said. He went on...
Arrests made in Wednesday morning shots fired call on Dunklin Street in Cape4A police investigation into a report of shots fired Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of Dunklin Street in Cape Girardeau has resulted in the arrests of two women. Champagne L. Bowen-Davis, 24, and Jennifer Paris Landi Bowen-Davis, 20, both of...
Photo Gallery 2/10/20Structure fire in 1400 block of Good Hope under investigationMembers of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department contain a working fire in the 1400 block of Good Hope Street on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. State investigators later arrived at the scene, and an investigation into the fire is underway...
Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson headlines Cape First mens eventDuck Dynasty star Jase Robertson spoke to a sold-out crowd Friday night as part of the Cape First Church Impact Mens event. Robertson said Cape Girardeaus Walmart was the top seller nationally of his familys now-famous duck calls; it was the...
Most read 2/8/20Prayers from Cape Girardeau for Rush Limbaugh -- America's latest Medal of Freedom recipient6The son of two music educators, I benefited greatly from the spoken word as a child. Whether it was a trip to visit family in Charleston, Missouri or a quick errand around town, my parents sang in the car, played music and listened to some guy on...
Poetry book surprises 'old horse trainer'2It wasn't so long ago that John Blankenship's family was gathered in the intensive care unit, following a stroke he'd suffered. His future was uncertain. How much damage had the stroke done? Would he recover? The family didn't know, and, said his...
Most read 2/8/20Maryann Reese: While we cut prices, United used patients as pawns18Editor's note: The Southeast Missourian invited UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis to share their perspectives on current negotiations. Here is Saint Francis' update. After becoming president and Chief Executive Officer in the fall of 2017, many...
Most read 2/7/20School officials add precautionary extra security at Cape Central High on FridayExtra security will be on Cape Central High Schools campus today as a precaution after threats were directed toward a specific student, according to a statement issued to parents Thursday. We immediately reported these allegations to police so...
