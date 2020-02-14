Tax liens January 2020

Join the B Magazine newsletter
Scott County
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Tara L. Mason, recorder of deeds, during January are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 545-3551.
TAX LIENS FILED
Hopper Roofing & Construction Inc (IRS)
Williams, Terrence L (IRS)
Crisel, William (IRS)
Murphy, Robert (IRS)
Moore, John (IRS)
Pollock, James G (IRS)
Lathum, John B (IRS)
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
Anthony, Christopher D (IRS)
Pollick, Walter B (IRS)
Pollock, Walter B