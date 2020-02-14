*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Tax liens January 2020

Friday, February 14, 2020

Scott County

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Tara L. Mason, recorder of deeds, during January are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 545-3551.

TAX LIENS FILED

Hopper Roofing & Construction Inc (IRS)

Williams, Terrence L (IRS)

Crisel, William (IRS)

Murphy, Robert (IRS)

Moore, John (IRS)

Pollock, James G (IRS)

Lathum, John B (IRS)

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Anthony, Christopher D (IRS)

Pollick, Walter B (IRS)

Pollock, Walter B