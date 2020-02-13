EDITORIAL: Limbaugh Presidential Medal of Freedom recognition is a uniquely American story
President Donald Trump recognized conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom last Tuesday at the State of the Union address. According to our research, Limbaugh is the first Southeast Missourian to receive the medal, which is described as the highest civilian award of the United States.
The Cape Girardeau native, whose radio show is heard by tens of millions of listeners daily, was called by Trump the day before the address. Limbaugh later told listeners he knew the medal was coming but didn't expect it to be bestowed during the joint session of congress. Overcome with emotion by the award, Limbaugh, who is currently battling advanced lung cancer, motioned to his heart how touched he was by the honor.
Previous recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom range from athletes and entertainers to artists, civil rights activists and faith leaders. In recent decades, it is not uncommon for recipients to have strong partisan opinions or to provide vocal and monetary political support to the presidents who bestow the award. Such recipients include Barbra Streisand, Meryl Streep, Charlton Heston, Oprah Winfrey, Joe Biden and more. The most recent Missourian to receive the award was beloved former St. Louis Cardinal slugger Stan Musial, who was recognized in 2011. In each case, the recipient usually excelled at something that influenced the fabric of the nation.
Limbaugh's voice has played a significant role in media over his 31-year career. Syndicated columnist Victor Davis Hanson wrote in National Review about how the conservative talker's trailblazing career uniquely paved the way for others.
"Perhaps the best clue is that Limbaugh was never just a talk-show host at all," Hanson wrote. "Or rather, he redefined the talk-radio three-hour format into something far more expansive than the critical arts of editorializing and answering impromptu listeners' calls. In his prime role as unyielding conservative explicator of the daily news without the filters of the Washington and New York commentariat, he combined the jobs of entertainer, stand-up comedian, psychologist, impressionist, satirist, provocateur, therapist, and listener to the nation."
In being inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Limbaugh was cited for saving AM radio in the United States. That's a mega-impact.
What many people don't consider about Limbaugh is his philanthropic contributions. Whether it's the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or any number of other causes, Limbaugh has generously supported causes that transcend politics and make a difference.
Limbaugh is not without significant controversy. His humor -- especially quoted out of context -- can be damning. But who would have thought a young man from Cape Girardeau who started out simply loving radio would go onto win the nation's highest civilian award? It's the type of story uniquely American.
Comments
-
Column (2/13/20)The myth of 'free' Medicaid expansionAdvocates of a proposed major expansion of Missouri's Medicaid program say it can be done at little or no cost to taxpayers. They are wrong. How do you pull the wool over taxpayers' eyes and make a financial obligation totaling more than $2 billion...
-
Column (2/12/20)University can do better with MLK speaker next yearSome quick thoughts about Angela Davis' speech at Southeast Missouri State University along with a review of national politics, including: The person I hope surprises in New Hampshire -- and hangs on longer as an alternative who might rise from the...
-
-
Editorial (2/10/20)Lynwood Christian Academy will play important role in local educationA Cape Girardeau church is embarking on a bold and noble endeavor for Christian education. Lynwood Baptist Church recently voted to launch a pre-K through eighth grade beginning June 1. Called Lynwood Christian Academy, the school will absorb Cape...
-
Column (2/8/20)Prayers from Cape Girardeau for Rush Limbaugh -- America's latest Medal of Freedom recipientThe son of two music educators, I benefited greatly from the spoken word as a child. Whether it was a trip to visit family in Charleston, Missouri or a quick errand around town, my parents sang in the car, played music and listened to some guy on...
-
Column (2/8/20)Maryann Reese: While we cut prices, United used patients as pawnsEditor's note: The Southeast Missourian invited UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis to share their perspectives on current negotiations. Here is Saint Francis' update. After becoming president and Chief Executive Officer in the fall of 2017, many...
-
Editorial (2/7/20)Gamification of education hits Clippard ElementaryThere's nothing like a good contest to spur action. Just look at the students from Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau. The school is participating in the Imagine Learning Literacy Bowl, a play on the National Football League's Super Bowl. Using a...
-
Editorial (2/6/20)Discovery Playhouse celebrates 10 years of learning through playNestled in the heart of downtown Cape Girardeau is the Discovery Playhouse Children's Museum. This year, the museum celebrates 10 years in operation at 502 Broadway. The space is for children to have fun, but it's also designed for learning and...
-
A Missourian's first-hand observation of Iowa caucusTuesday was full of calls by political pundits and by the Twitterverse to eliminate the Iowa caucus system after the reporting system of results for the nations first presidential contest failed Monday night. CNN said the debacle no results...
-
Saint Francis versus UnitedHealthcare, part 2The negotiation between UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis has created a dilemma for the newspaper. On Thursday last week, we received two letters to the editor providing opposing perspectives on the matter. The challenge is that traditionally the...
-
Is Trump's unorthodoxy becoming orthodox?When candidate Donald Trump campaigned on calling China to account for its trade piracy, observers thought he was either crazy or dangerous. Conventional Washington wisdom had assumed that an ascendant Beijing was almost preordained to world...
-
Column (2/4/20)Kobe 'Mamba' Mentality: 24 Lessons from No. 24I'm not going to write a whole lot this week. I could, but I can't -- not yet. It's too surreal, too raw to say too much. I loved Kobe Bryant. Many times, I've shared my reaction to the first time I ever saw this kid play -- this teenager, who went...
-
-
Editorial (2/3/20)For adults, it's not too late to learn to readWe take some things for granted. Reading, for example. Anyone reading this has obviously learned to read, but there are adults who havent. Statistics from the National Literacy Directory say about 36 million people in the U.S. cant read a job...
-
-
Editorial (1/31/20)Enjoy the Super Bowl -- and go ChiefsAfter a 50-year drought, the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon to play the San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City lost to Green Bay in what is now considered the first Super Bowl in 1966. In 1969, the Chiefs beat the...
-
-
Editorial (1/30/20)Journey Gala hits $1 million milestone for patient assistanceJournalist and author Joan Lunden gave a tremendous speech earlier this month at the Southeast--HEALTH Foundation Journey Gala, the fourth annual event that raises money for patients receiving treatment at the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Center. Lunden's...
-
Editorial (1/27/20)Recent stories underscore law enforcement officers' dangerous jobTwo unrelated crime stories recently reported in the Southeast Missourian are a reminder of just how blessed we are to have good law enforcement officials in our community. On Jan. 20, Cape Girardeau police officers took into custody a 23-year-old...
-
Editorial (1/24/20)Drugs are a scourge on society -- causing death in Southeast MissouriThree area deaths this month appeared to be related to recreational narcotics usage and prompted local law enforcement agencies to issue a warning. A man from Perryville and a woman from Jackson -- both in their 20s, according to a Jackson Police...
-
-
Letter (1/24/20)Trump, Biden and the smell testThere is little doubt that Hunter Biden's directorship at Burisma company in Ukraine was a clear-cut case of corruption on the part of Joe Biden. No matter what excuse they both give, it does not pass the smell test. However, Trump-defenders' demand...
-
-
Editorial (1/23/20)Education foundations to host annual fundraising eventsCape Girardeau and Jackson Public Schools foundations and Notre Dame Regional High School will host fundraising events in the coming weeks, giving attendees a fun night out while raising money to support local schools. Jackson's Red & Black Affair...
-
-
Editorial (1/17/20)On Monday we remember King Jr.'s civil rights legacySeveral celebratory events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held Monday, the 25th anniversary of the federal holiday designated as a day of service, with other events to follow in the days ahead. A breakfast is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.