Prayer 2-12-20

Health officials monitor coronavirus outbreakAlthough no cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus have been reported in Missouri, the states Department of Health & Senior Services says it is prepared to respond if necessary. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman said...
Mike Dumey brings down curtain on musical showcase with four upcoming showsHITS!! will be longtime entertainer Mike Dumeys final musical variety dinner showcase, set for this weekend and next. Fittingly, hell perform with two longtime collaborators and former students: Mary Niswonger and Brodrick Twiggs. When Dumey...
Arrest warrants provide updated charges in banquet hall shooting2Warrants dated Feb. 7 and signed by Judge Frank E. Miller listed 12 charges filed by Cape Girardeau Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff against each of the three men suspected to be involved in a Jan. 26 shooting inside a Cape Girardeau...
Humane Society to offer free vouchers to have animals spayedLooking for the purr-fect Valentine? The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will offer free adoption for cats and a discounted adoption price for dogs through Friday, and on Saturday, will give away free vouchers for pet owners to have female cats...
Legion completes repairs to storm-damaged buildingNearly eight months after an isolated storm ripped the roof off their building, members of American Legion Post 158 in Jackson have reoccupied the structure, which they say is in better shape now than when it was built almost 85 years ago. A...
Three suspects charged in shooting at The River3Arrest warrants have been issued for three men for their alleged involvement in a Jan. 26 banquet hall shooting that injured five people, according to the information released Monday afternoon by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The release...
Cape cyberattack recovery cost 'easily' in tens of thousands3Its been more than three weeks since the cyberattack on Cape Girardeau city governments computer system, and city officials say it will still be several more weeks before the system is once again fully functional. Meanwhile, the head of the...
Charges filed against driver in Scott County police pursuit2Six felony charges and three misdemeanors were filed against a North Carolina man for allegedly leading Scott County sheriffs deputies on a pursuit for more than 9 miles while driving a stolen vehicle before crashing into a field and pointing a gun...
Fire marshal's office investigating Saturday structure fire in Cape Girardeau1Two people were inside a home at 1420 Good Hope St. when it caught fire early Saturday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Fire battalion chief Randy Morris Jr. said both occupants escaped the fire without injury, but the structure...
House of blues: Underberg house concerts bring blues acts to townLarry and Jean Underberg have a passion for live music, and their ongoing house concert series is set to begin Feb. 21 with a visit by the Hector Anchondo Band. Theres been a shift in the series focus over the years, Jean Underberg said. We...
Arrests made in Wednesday morning shots fired call on Dunklin Street in Cape4A police investigation into a report of shots fired Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of Dunklin Street in Cape Girardeau has resulted in the arrests of two women. Champagne L. Bowen-Davis, 24, and Jennifer Paris Landi Bowen-Davis, 20, both of...
Photo Gallery 2/10/20Structure fire in 1400 block of Good Hope under investigationMembers of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department contain a working fire in the 1400 block of Good Hope Street on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. State investigators later arrived at the scene, and an investigation into the fire is underway...
Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson headlines Cape First mens eventDuck Dynasty star Jase Robertson spoke to a sold-out crowd Friday night as part of the Cape First Church Impact Mens event. Robertson said Cape Girardeaus Walmart was the top seller nationally of his familys now-famous duck calls; it was the...
Poetry book surprises 'old horse trainer'2It wasn't so long ago that John Blankenship's family was gathered in the intensive care unit, following a stroke he'd suffered. His future was uncertain. How much damage had the stroke done? Would he recover? The family didn't know, and, said his...
Cape's Rush Limbaugh awarded high honor21Tuesday's State of the Union address delivered by President Donald Trump was notable for several reasons, and it was of particular consequence for Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh. During the speech, Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of...
Most read 2/8/20Maryann Reese: While we cut prices, United used patients as pawns17Editor's note: The Southeast Missourian invited UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis to share their perspectives on current negotiations. Here is Saint Francis' update. After becoming president and Chief Executive Officer in the fall of 2017, many...
Peach farmer alleges damage to fruit trees was foreseeableCAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- In July 2016, Bill Bader, frustrated by the second straight year of alleged dicamba damage to his peach trees, got out his invoice book and hand wrote bills to his neighbors he suspected of illegally spraying the herbicide:...
Pitch Perfect: After successful heart surgery, Dexter dynamo is back to active lifestyleSheila LeGrand is not one to sit still for much more than a nanosecond. That's why she was learning to play the wildly popular pickleball. That's also why she broke her wrist. "I knew I shouldn't run backwards," she admited, patting her cast. Broken...
Next-level artistry at Catapult this monthSoutheast Missouri State University's Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau is the place to be this month. "Talkin' Foolish," a solo exhibition of works by Sage Perrott, also known as Haypeep, will be on display today through...
County gives courthouse back to Cape Girardeau1It took less than a couple of minutes Thursday morning for the Cape Girardeau County Commission to sign paperwork handing over the countys interest in the Common Pleas Courthouse to the City of Cape Girardeau. Were out, Presiding Commissioner...
Trial set in case of bicycle stolen from Scott City boy battling cancerScott City police officers recovered Collin Brauns missing bicycle within minutes of it being reported stolen in January. The suspect, however, has claimed innocence. Jessica Braun was helping her 15-year-old son prepare to travel to a medical...
'Keep looking:' SUPER Coalition event teaches parents about warning signs for teen drug useBaseball caps, Pringles cans, bicycle pumps, trash cans and staplers: These are items a parent might find in their teenagers bedroom. Theyre also items in which a young person might use to hide or abuse drugs, according to presenters at the...
Personal-care drive to benefit Safe House for WomenLeslie Washington is a domestic violence survivor, and shes organized a personal-care drive to benefit the Safe House for Women and, by extension, the community. Washington, who is also a member of SEMO Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in...
Most read 2/7/20School officials add precautionary extra security at Cape Central High on FridayExtra security will be on Cape Central High Schools campus today as a precaution after threats were directed toward a specific student, according to a statement issued to parents Thursday. We immediately reported these allegations to police so...
'Unusual,' 'amazing' triplet calves born at Bollinger County farmIn all the years Lance Hahn and his father, Larry, have been raising cattle, theyve never had a set of triplet calves born and all three are healthy, thriving, and being cared for by their mother. This was supposed to be the first calf born in...
St. Vincent de Paul placed on lockdown, shell casings recovered4St. Vincent de Paul Grade School was on lockdown for more than two hours Wednesday morning after shots were fired near the Cape Girardeau parochial school. According to principal Kay Glastetter, multiple shots were heard north of the school at 7:50...
Most read 2/5/20Lynwood Christian Academy set to launch June 1A school that once faced an uncertain future may finally be on solid ground. Lynwood Baptist Church members voted recently to start a new school at its Cape Girardeau campus, essentially absorbing Cape Christian Community School and giving it a...
Most read 2/5/20Saint Francis versus UnitedHealthcare, part 210The negotiation between UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis has created a dilemma for the newspaper. On Thursday last week, we received two letters to the editor providing opposing perspectives on the matter. The challenge is that traditionally the...