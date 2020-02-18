Be a Crusader: Come See What Saxony Has to Offer

High school can be a difficult four years: its a time of many firsts, a time of understanding who you are and who you might become, a time when adolescents make choices that will impact the trajectory of their lives. Where do you want your child to spend these formative four years?

At Saxony Lutheran High School, we help your child become a leader by giving them opportunities to lead within the classroom, through extracurricular activities outside of class and in daily study of Scripture. We ensure your child is prepared to tell others about Jesus with their words and lead others to Jesus through their example, using Gods Word as their guide.

In our mission statement, we state that we strive for excellence in all areas of education, and we apply that to our four pillars  faith, family, academics and activities, in that order, says principal Mark Ruark. Our goal is to continue turning out the highest-quality students who have been prepared by an outstanding Christ-centered staff.

We do this through challenging your child, helping them to grow using their God-given gifts and talents inside and outside the classroom. We instill encouragement, independent thinking and self-discipline in our students, teaching the same values you teach at home.

Our teachers care. They foster disciplined environments for our students to experience consistency, and they teach our students how to handle conflict resolution in a Christian manner, creating a safe place for your child to attend school. With an average class size of 19, teachers are able to give more individualized attention to each student than could be given in larger class settings.

Here at Saxony, faith is a part of our day-to-day. Each morning begins with studying Scripture in a group setting, building community and helping students create lifelong friendships grounded in a shared faith. This faith is then lived out in service to the community, through a graduation requirement of 60 service hours performed by your child throughout their four years here. In these ways, Saxony Lutheran High School works together with you and your church to equip your child to succeed personally, socially and academically.

Saxony has truly changed my life, says Andrew Schwarting, a member of the class of 2020. I have established a bond with my fellow classmates, coaches and teachers that will last long beyond my years in high school. Not only have I grown as a person at Saxony, but most importantly, I have grown in my faith. I am truly blessed to say that over these last four years, I have been drawn closer to Christ and His love for me.

Claire Hadler, member of the class of 2020, echoes these sentiments.

Four years ago, I decided to choose Saxony as my high school, which came to be one of the best decisions that I have ever made, she says. Saxony is one of those schools that makes you feel at home as soon as you walk in the doors. With goals of focusing on faith, family, academics and activities, Saxony provides students with an atmosphere that shapes them into strong Christians that will better the world. The joy and love that is shared in the classrooms and hallways continues on the field and court, which makes this high school something different than all the others."

Saxony Lutheran High School is hosting enrollment nights on March 2, 3 and 5 at 7 p.m. in our Moeller Commons. If you would like a private tour or to receive additional information, please contact the school office at (573) 204-7555. We hope youll stop by and see all that Saxony Lutheran High School has to offer!