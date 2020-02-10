Lynwood Christian Academy will play important role in local education
A Cape Girardeau church is embarking on a bold and noble endeavor for Christian education.
Lynwood Baptist Church recently voted to launch a pre-K through eighth grade beginning June 1. Called Lynwood Christian Academy, the school will absorb Cape Christian Community School, which has a 45-year history but faced an uncertain future in recent years without a long-term facility.
Cape Christian was located at Bethel Assembly of God until the spring of 2018 when the church said it would need to close the school. Cape Bible Chapel, where Cape Christian is currently located, agreed to host the school on a short-term basis as the board sought a permanent location.
"I always felt like Lynwood could have a Christian school and should do it, but it was not the right time until Cape Christian came to us in October," Lynwood senior pastor Mark Anderson told the Southeast Missourian. "Instead of us hosting Cape Christian school at our facility, we entered into an agreement where we're assuming responsibility for the school."
Anderson noted the church supports all education options and is certainly "not anti-public school."
Lynwood will continue operating its three-day preschool called Footprints. But a five-day preschool will also be offered through Cape Christian along with kindergarten through eighth grade.
Cape Christian principal Carroll Williams will continue in a similar role with Lynwood Christian Academy, but a search is underway for a headmaster.
"We anticipate that most, if not all, the [current] faculty and staff will be a part of Lynwood Christian Academy, as well as students," Anderson said.
Cape Christian will host a dinner auction April 17 at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. Author, lawyer and syndicated columnist David Limbaugh will be on hand for a keynote Q&A. Funds raised will help the school finish this school year. For more information, contact the school office at (573) 335-8333.
Lynwood should be commended for stepping up to the plate for Christian education. The church vision is: "To engage all people to experience Christ and equip them for life." Investing in Christian education fits perfectly.
