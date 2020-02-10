Prayer 2-10-20

More to explore
Fire marshal's office investigating Saturday structure fire in Cape GirardeauTwo people were inside a home at 1420 Good Hope St. when it caught fire early Saturday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Fire battalion chief Randy Morris Jr. said both occupants escaped the fire without injury, but the structure...
House of blues: Underberg house concerts bring blues acts to townLarry and Jean Underberg have a passion for live music, and their ongoing house concert series is set to begin Feb. 21 with a visit by the Hector Anchondo Band. Theres been a shift in the series focus over the years, Jean Underberg said. We...
Arrests made in Wednesday morning shots fired call on Dunklin Street in Cape1A police investigation into a report of shots fired Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of Dunklin Street in Cape Girardeau has resulted in the arrests of two women. Champagne L. Bowen-Davis, 24, and Jennifer Paris Landi Bowen-Davis, 20, both of...
Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson headlines Cape First mens eventDuck Dynasty star Jase Robertson spoke to a sold-out crowd Friday night as part of the Cape First Church Impact Mens event. Robertson said Cape Girardeaus Walmart was the top seller nationally of his familys now-famous duck calls; it was the...
Poetry book surprises 'old horse trainer'2It wasn't so long ago that John Blankenship's family was gathered in the intensive care unit, following a stroke he'd suffered. His future was uncertain. How much damage had the stroke done? Would he recover? The family didn't know, and, said his...
Cape's Rush Limbaugh awarded high honor16Tuesday's State of the Union address delivered by President Donald Trump was notable for several reasons, and it was of particular consequence for Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh. During the speech, Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of...
Peach farmer alleges damage to fruit trees was foreseeableCAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- In July 2016, Bill Bader, frustrated by the second straight year of alleged dicamba damage to his peach trees, got out his invoice book and hand wrote bills to his neighbors he suspected of illegally spraying the herbicide:...
Pitch Perfect: After successful heart surgery, Dexter dynamo is back to active lifestyleSheila LeGrand is not one to sit still for much more than a nanosecond. That's why she was learning to play the wildly popular pickleball. That's also why she broke her wrist. "I knew I shouldn't run backwards," she admited, patting her cast. Broken...
Next-level artistry at Catapult this monthSoutheast Missouri State University's Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau is the place to be this month. "Talkin' Foolish," a solo exhibition of works by Sage Perrott, also known as Haypeep, will be on display today through...
County gives courthouse back to Cape Girardeau1It took less than a couple of minutes Thursday morning for the Cape Girardeau County Commission to sign paperwork handing over the countys interest in the Common Pleas Courthouse to the City of Cape Girardeau. Were out, Presiding Commissioner...
Trial set in case of bicycle stolen from Scott City boy battling cancerScott City police officers recovered Collin Brauns missing bicycle within minutes of it being reported stolen in January. The suspect, however, has claimed innocence. Jessica Braun was helping her 15-year-old son prepare to travel to a medical...
'Keep looking:' SUPER Coalition event teaches parents about warning signs for teen drug useBaseball caps, Pringles cans, bicycle pumps, trash cans and staplers: These are items a parent might find in their teenagers bedroom. Theyre also items in which a young person might use to hide or abuse drugs, according to presenters at the...
Personal-care drive to benefit Safe House for WomenLeslie Washington is a domestic violence survivor, and shes organized a personal-care drive to benefit the Safe House for Women and, by extension, the community. Washington, who is also a member of SEMO Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in...
Cape Schools Foundation to hold Penguin Party gala this weekendThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, celebrating its 25th year in 2020, will hold its annual gala event, the Penguin Party, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Drury Convention Center, foundation director Amy McDonald said. Were...
School officials add precautionary extra security at Cape Central High on FridayExtra security will be on Cape Central High Schools campus today as a precaution after threats were directed toward a specific student, according to a statement issued to parents Thursday. We immediately reported these allegations to police so...
'Unusual,' 'amazing' triplet calves born at Bollinger County farmIn all the years Lance Hahn and his father, Larry, have been raising cattle, theyve never had a set of triplet calves born and all three are healthy, thriving, and being cared for by their mother. This was supposed to be the first calf born in...
Cape County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson announces intent to run for reelection5Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson has been the countys chief law enforcement officer for about a year and a half, and Wednesday she announced she wants to stay on the job for at least another four years. Speaking before a gathering...
St. Vincent de Paul placed on lockdown, shell casings recovered4St. Vincent de Paul Grade School was on lockdown for more than two hours Wednesday morning after shots were fired near the Cape Girardeau parochial school. According to principal Kay Glastetter, multiple shots were heard north of the school at 7:50...
Bader blames dicamba for drop in peach productionThe Dunklin County farmer who alleges he is going out of business because of dicamba damage to his peach trees testified in Cape Girardeaus federal court Wednesday morning that the herbicide was illegally applied to crops on neighboring farms,...
Sikeston woman arrested after barricading self in homeSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston woman was taken into police custody Wednesday after barricading herself inside her home for nearly three hours. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety chief James McMillen, the incident began at 9:35 a.m. when...
Lynwood Christian Academy set to launch June 1A school that once faced an uncertain future may finally be on solid ground. Lynwood Baptist Church members voted recently to start a new school at its Cape Girardeau campus, essentially absorbing Cape Christian Community School and giving it a...
Saint Francis versus UnitedHealthcare, part 29The negotiation between UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis has created a dilemma for the newspaper. On Thursday last week, we received two letters to the editor providing opposing perspectives on the matter. The challenge is that traditionally the...
Former Red Star Baptist building up for sale10A landmark church in Cape Girardeau is for sale. The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed, formerly known as Red Star Baptist Church, 1301 N. Main St., can be purchased along with the churchs activity building across the street for the asking price...
Most read 2/4/20Saint Francis offers proposal to UnitedHealthcare7Saint Francis Healthcare System officials said Monday negotiations with UnitedHealthcare are continuing, ahead of a March 4 deadline for Saint Francis facilities to remain in Uniteds network. A news release from Saint Francis stated the...
Most read 2/3/20'Fairy godmother' donates $200K to Mac's Mission1Macs Mission in Jackson may soon see a face-lift to help further its mission of caring for dogs with special needs. Thanks to a recently announced matching donation of $200,000, the not-for-profit shelter is able to maximize generosity for...