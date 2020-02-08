Prayer 2-9-20

More to explore
Poetry book surprises 'old horse trainer'It wasn't so long ago that John Blankenship's family was gathered in the intensive care unit, following a stroke he'd suffered. His future was uncertain. How much damage had the stroke done? Would he recover? The family didn't know, and, said his...
Cape's Rush Limbaugh awarded high honorTuesday's State of the Union address delivered by President Donald Trump was notable for several reasons, and it was of particular consequence for Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh. During the speech, Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of...
Peach farmer alleges damage to fruit trees was foreseeableCAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- In July 2016, Bill Bader, frustrated by the second straight year of alleged dicamba damage to his peach trees, got out his invoice book and hand wrote bills to his neighbors he suspected of illegally spraying the herbicide:...
Pitch Perfect: After successful heart surgery, Dexter dynamo is back to active lifestyleSheila LeGrand is not one to sit still for much more than a nanosecond. That's why she was learning to play the wildly popular pickleball. That's also why she broke her wrist. "I knew I shouldn't run backwards," she admited, patting her cast. Broken...
Next-level artistry at Catapult this monthSoutheast Missouri State University's Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau is the place to be this month. "Talkin' Foolish," a solo exhibition of works by Sage Perrott, also known as Haypeep, will be on display today through...
County gives courthouse back to Cape Girardeau1It took less than a couple of minutes Thursday morning for the Cape Girardeau County Commission to sign paperwork handing over the countys interest in the Common Pleas Courthouse to the City of Cape Girardeau. Were out, Presiding Commissioner...
Trial set in case of bicycle stolen from Scott City boy battling cancerScott City police officers recovered Collin Brauns missing bicycle within minutes of it being reported stolen in January. The suspect, however, has claimed innocence. Jessica Braun was helping her 15-year-old son prepare to travel to a medical...
'Keep looking:' SUPER Coalition event teaches parents about warning signs for teen drug useBaseball caps, Pringles cans, bicycle pumps, trash cans and staplers: These are items a parent might find in their teenagers bedroom. Theyre also items in which a young person might use to hide or abuse drugs, according to presenters at the...
Personal-care drive to benefit Safe House for WomenLeslie Washington is a domestic violence survivor, and shes organized a personal-care drive to benefit the Safe House for Women and, by extension, the community. Washington, who is also a member of SEMO Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in...
Cape Schools Foundation to hold Penguin Party gala this weekendThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, celebrating its 25th year in 2020, will hold its annual gala event, the Penguin Party, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Drury Convention Center, foundation director Amy McDonald said. Were...
School officials add precautionary extra security at Cape Central High on FridayExtra security will be on Cape Central High Schools campus today as a precaution after threats were directed toward a specific student, according to a statement issued to parents Thursday. We immediately reported these allegations to police so...
'Unusual,' 'amazing' triplet calves born at Bollinger County farmIn all the years Lance Hahn and his father, Larry, have been raising cattle, theyve never had a set of triplet calves born and all three are healthy, thriving, and being cared for by their mother. This was supposed to be the first calf born in...
Cape County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson announces intent to run for reelection5Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson has been the countys chief law enforcement officer for about a year and a half, and Wednesday she announced she wants to stay on the job for at least another four years. Speaking before a gathering...
St. Vincent de Paul placed on lockdown, shell casings recovered4St. Vincent de Paul Grade School was on lockdown for more than two hours Wednesday morning after shots were fired near the Cape Girardeau parochial school. According to principal Kay Glastetter, multiple shots were heard north of the school at 7:50...
Bader blames dicamba for drop in peach productionThe Dunklin County farmer who alleges he is going out of business because of dicamba damage to his peach trees testified in Cape Girardeaus federal court Wednesday morning that the herbicide was illegally applied to crops on neighboring farms,...
Sikeston woman arrested after barricading self in homeSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston woman was taken into police custody Wednesday after barricading herself inside her home for nearly three hours. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety chief James McMillen, the incident began at 9:35 a.m. when...
Lynwood Christian Academy set to launch June 1A school that once faced an uncertain future may finally be on solid ground. Lynwood Baptist Church members voted recently to start a new school at its Cape Girardeau campus, essentially absorbing Cape Christian Community School and giving it a...
Thomas, Green win Ward 3 primary election3The candidates for Cape Girardeau City Councils Ward 3 seat were officially determined Tuesday, setting the stage for the April 7 general election. About 5%t of registered Ward 3 voters turned out for Tuesdays primary election, casting a total of...
Most read 2/5/20Saint Francis versus UnitedHealthcare, part 29The negotiation between UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis has created a dilemma for the newspaper. On Thursday last week, we received two letters to the editor providing opposing perspectives on the matter. The challenge is that traditionally the...
Funding approved for lighting of Cape Girardeau river wall murals3Cape Girardeaus iconic downtown river wall along Water Street will soon become even more eye-catching. A project proposal from Old Town Cape outlined plans to install 24 light fixtures along existing electrical conduits atop the flood wall to...
Former Red Star Baptist building up for sale10A landmark church in Cape Girardeau is for sale. The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed, formerly known as Red Star Baptist Church, 1301 N. Main St., can be purchased along with the churchs activity building across the street for the asking price...
Clippard students in third round of national Literacy BowlStudents at Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau have advanced to the third round nationals in Imagine Learnings second annual Literacy Bowl, school officials announced. Imagine Learning has a Language and Literacy supplemental software...
Photo Gallery 2/5/20Feeding one-week-old triplet calvesLarry Hahn and his son, Lance Hahn, tended to one-week-old triplet calves Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Hahn family's farm in rural Bollinger County, Missouri. After research, Lance said there's a one in 100,000 chance of triplet calves being...
Most read 2/4/20Radio icon Limbaugh diagnosed with lung cancerLOS ANGELES Conservative radio host and Republican kingmaker Rush Limbaugh said hes been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to...
Most read 2/4/20Saint Francis offers proposal to UnitedHealthcare7Saint Francis Healthcare System officials said Monday negotiations with UnitedHealthcare are continuing, ahead of a March 4 deadline for Saint Francis facilities to remain in Uniteds network. A news release from Saint Francis stated the...
Most read 2/3/20'Fairy godmother' donates $200K to Mac's Mission1Macs Mission in Jackson may soon see a face-lift to help further its mission of caring for dogs with special needs. Thanks to a recently announced matching donation of $200,000, the not-for-profit shelter is able to maximize generosity for...
Most read 1/31/20Chili's Grill & Bar coming to Cape19After months of rumors and speculation, it has been confirmed a new casual dining restaurant will be built at the intersection of William Street and Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau where another restaurant closed last year. We can confirm that...
Most read 1/31/20Suspect in warrant arrest flees, crashes into Cape Girardeau home8The driver of a gray 2019 Nissan Rogue was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a brief pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed into a home at 413 S. Benton St. A probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau officer Jonathan Brotz...