Connect with Other Leaders at Emerge YP Summit

The Cape Chambers third-annual Emerge Young Professionals Summit is just around the corner! At this event, you are invited to activate your curiosity, discover new ways to grow personally and professionally, foster connections, and dig your roots deep into the community to become the leader you are meant to be.

What is this event, and why should I come?

The Emerge YP Summit is a one-day experience that provides a space for dreamers, changemakers, innovators and open-minded young professionals to get informed, become inspired and learn what it takes to be a leader. This event provides the tools, resources and access to community visionaries who will empower the leaders of today and tomorrow to become catalysts for positive change.

Rates, dates and info:

Rates: Early bird registration, ends March 31  $50; Registration, open through event day  $70

When: Friday, April 17, 2020 | 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with reception to follow

Where: Drury Plaza Conference Center | 3351 Percy Drive, Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Additional information is available on the event registration page.

Heres what past attendees had to say:

I believe the Summit is a great asset for anyone under 40 looking for professional development. This Summit is so beneficial for our area and smaller local businesses, where there are limited resources to attend other conferences/summits. Continuous development  professional and personal  will always be needed in a growing community.

Very well done event! I enjoyed the sessions and the opportunities to network.

The lunch and keynote speakers were excellent! I really enjoyed their presentations.

Networking, connecting with new people, meeting so many all interested in self-improvement was the best part of the experience.

I enjoyed all the speakers, hearing all the ideas on how to advance ones self into becoming a leader. This event made a strong impact!

I especially enjoyed the real, practical advice given at this event that applied directly to the speakers situation but that could be adapted to virtually anyone.

Are you ready to become the leader you are meant to be? Register today to attend the Emerge Young Professionals Summit.