Centering Students on Christ Through Dinner Auction Support

Saxony Lutheran High School exists to center students on Christ and Gods Word, to strive for excellence in all phases of education and to prepare students for a life of Christian discipleship using Gods Word as their guide.

Its their mission. And they do it really well.

We will keep growing by continuing to offer a top-notch, high-quality Christian education that prepares our graduates for a life of Christian discipleship and success in whatever they choose to do  entering the workforce, joining the military, or a two or four-year college or university, says principal Mark Ruark.

In the past 20 years since its establishment in 2000, Saxony Lutheran High School has grown from an enrollment of seven students to 230 students. In the past five years, six students have earned the National Merit Scholarship, and the classes of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 have all earned more than one million dollars in scholarships. Saxony students have earned the school the distinction of being the high school with the highest ACT scores in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties, with an average ACT score three points higher than the state and national average.

I cultivate excellence in the classroom by having high expectations for my students and by trying to instill in them skills and values that will help them in their future education and careers, says Laura Chambless, language arts teacher.

Outside the classroom, students have 16 varsity-level sports to choose from. In addition, there are 20 extracurricular activities students can be a part of, ranging from drama ministry to FFA to publications. Through these activities, students build lifelong friendships with each other, founded upon faith.

Faith is the underlying cause of everything at Saxony Lutheran High School. Throughout their four years there, students complete 60 hours of service to the community, with 10 hours completed during both their freshman and sophomore years and 20 hours completed during both their junior and senior years. In addition, students begin each day studying Scripture together, with additional opportunities to participate in small groups outside of this designated time.

I have learned many things at Saxony, but the most valuable thing I have learned is to never be afraid to share my faith with others, to always put God first and others before myself, says Emma Brune, a member of the class of 2020. At Saxony, we push each other to be the best person and best Christian we can be. It is a great feeling knowing I always have people who have my back and who will help me in any way I may need.

Help us continue our mission of centering students on Gods Word, preparing for a life of Christian discipleship and striving for excellence in all phases of education by attending the Saxony Lutheran High School Dinner Auction on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Bavarian Halle in Jackson. Tickets are on sale now in the Saxony Lutheran High School office for $40 each. They may be purchased in person or over the phone, by calling (573) 204-7555.