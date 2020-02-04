Catholic Schools Week 2020 at Guardian Angel School

-
Thomas, Green win Ward 3 primary election2The candidates for Cape Girardeau City Councils Ward 3 seat were officially determined Tuesday, setting the stage for the April 7 general election. About 5%t of registered Ward 3 voters turned out for Tuesdays primary election, casting a total of...
-
Funding approved for lighting of Cape Girardeau river wall murals1Cape Girardeaus iconic downtown river wall along Water Street will soon become even more eye-catching. A project proposal from Old Town Cape outlined plans to install 24 light fixtures along existing electrical conduits atop the flood wall to...
-
Lynwood Christian Academy set to launch June 1A school that once faced an uncertain future may finally be on solid ground. Lynwood Baptist Church members voted recently to start a new school at its Cape Girardeau campus, essentially absorbing Cape Christian Community School and giving it a...
-
Former Red Star Baptist building up for saleA landmark church in Cape Girardeau is for sale. The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed, formerly known as Red Star Baptist Church, 1301 N. Main St., can be purchased along with the churchs activity building across the street for the asking price...
-
Clippard students in third round of national Literacy BowlStudents at Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau have advanced to the third round nationals in Imagine Learnings second annual Literacy Bowl, school officials announced. Imagine Learning has a Language and Literacy supplemental software...
-
Farmer at center of dicamba federal lawsuit testifiesThe owner of a Dunklin County peach farm took the stand Tuesday in his federal lawsuit against two of the worlds largest chemical companies. The case of Bill Bader and Bader Farms Inc., the largest peach farm in Missouri, versus Monsanto Co. and...
-
County health department to host event to help parents identify risky behaviorsAdults in Southeast Missouri are invited to attend Hidden in Plain View: An Initiative to Help Parents Spot Signs of Risky Behavior, hosted by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. Hidden in Plain View will be held from 6 to 8 p.m....
-
Radio icon Limbaugh diagnosed with lung cancerLOS ANGELES Conservative radio host and Republican kingmaker Rush Limbaugh said hes been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to...
-
Local violence, potential solutions discussed at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting6Few seats were left empty at Mondays meeting of Cape Girardeau City Council, where multiple discussions took place regarding recent acts of violence in the city. When the communications segment of the meeting opened, Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard...
-
-
Jackson aldermen accept offer of $100K donation for lighting at soccer parkAfter tabling the matter at their last meeting, Jackson aldermen approved a motion Monday night to accept a future contribution of $100,000 from the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association to help provide additional field lighting at Jackson...
-
Saint Francis offers proposal to UnitedHealthcare7Saint Francis Healthcare System officials said Monday negotiations with UnitedHealthcare are continuing, ahead of a March 4 deadline for Saint Francis facilities to remain in Uniteds network. A news release from Saint Francis stated the...
-
Perryville police respond to weekend reports of shoplifting, suspicious person1A shoplifting suspect led Perryville, Missouri, law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit this weekend, and hours later, a suspicious person was reported in Perry County. The first incident occurred at about 8:18 p.m. Saturday, when a woman...
-
Semi-truck crash closes Interstate 55 near BentonNorthbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri, were closed overnight after a pickup truck crashed into an overturned tractor trailer and caused a small fire. The crash occurred about 11:52 p.m. when the 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer...
-
-
Black History Month celebration Thursday to highlight Cape Girardeau talentFor Cape Girardeau Central High School senior Breawna Austin, Black history is our history, and thats why she chose that phrase as the theme for this Thursday evenings Black History Month celebration at CHS. A lot of people think Black history...
-
'Fairy godmother' donates $200K to Mac's Mission1Macs Mission in Jackson may soon see a face-lift to help further its mission of caring for dogs with special needs. Thanks to a recently announced matching donation of $200,000, the not-for-profit shelter is able to maximize generosity for...
-
Major case squad disbands, investigation continues in South Sprigg homicideThe Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad disbanded Saturday after being activated to investigate the homicide of Marc-Anthony V. Jones, according to a news release issued Sunday by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The homicide...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
It Takes a Village provides support, resources for new, expectant moms2The village mentality means people work together to raise children, and share knowledge and traditional practices. A group in Cape Girardeau is working to bring it back. It Takes a Village, a not-for-profit group based in Cape Girardeau, is aimed at...
-
'Cloudy with a chance of meatballs': Jefferson students use quail as reading aidFirst-graders at Jefferson Elementary were given the opportunity to explore reading through a project involving quail eggs from birds being raised at the Cape Girardeau School. After a reading of "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," students worked...
-
Center Junction work set to start in mid-February1Preliminary work on the interstate bridge replacement and diverging diamond interchange project at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will begin within two weeks, weather permitting. According to the Missouri Department of...
-
-
-
Chili's Grill & Bar coming to Cape19After months of rumors and speculation, it has been confirmed a new casual dining restaurant will be built at the intersection of William Street and Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau where another restaurant closed last year. We can confirm that...
-
Area facilities caught in middle of Saint Francis, United contract negotiations10Contract negotiations between Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have effects that will ripple throughout Southeast Missouri. United customers would see many Saint Francis facilities leave the insurers network March 5 unless the...
-
Suspect in warrant arrest flees, crashes into Cape Girardeau home8The driver of a gray 2019 Nissan Rogue was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a brief pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed into a home at 413 S. Benton St. A probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau officer Jonathan Brotz...
-
Most read 1/30/20Liquor license revocation notice sent to The River1A liquor license revocation notice from the City of Cape Girardeau has been sent to The River, also known as River Valley Banquet Center, where five people were shot early Sunday morning inside the business. City manager Scott Meyer revoked the...
-
Most read 1/30/20Cape man facing felony charges in Wednesday morning stabbingFelony charges have been filed against a Cape Girardeau man who allegedly stabbed a woman early Wednesday morning. Michael V. Straughn, 27, has been charged with two unclassified felony counts of armed criminal action, one class B felony count of...
-
Most read 1/29/20Saint Francis vs UnitedHealthcare comes at risk to local residents27The Saint Francis press conference on Monday alternated between tough rhetoric, blasting UnitedHealthcare for leveraging people and crisis for profits, and a stated desire to negotiate. In a news release, UnitedHealthcare fired back comparing Saint...
-
Most read 1/29/20Death investigation in Advance causes multiple school districts to lockdown2ADVANCE, Mo. One suspect was taken into custody in a suspicious death investigation that caused multiple nearby school districts to go into lockdown. Caution tape surrounded a one-story home at 604 W. Duckett St. on Tuesday afternoon in Advance,...
Catholic Schools Week 2020 at Guardian Angel School
As always, Catholic Schools Week at Guardian Angel School in Oran was a busy and enjoyable time. The week ran from January 26 to January 31 this year. It all started with an All School Mass held at 10 am Sunday. Most of the pre-k to 8th graders participated as lectors, commentators, choir members, altar servers, ushers, banner carriers and offertory procession members. It is always good to see the next generation take an active part during Mass. On Monday we had "Student/Volunteer Appreciation" day. The teachers prepared a delicious breakfast for the enjoyment of students and all volunteers of the school that give freely of their time to aid Guardian Angel School. The students were able to wear pj's to school all day. Tuesday was "School Pride" day, which was shown by wearing Redwing apparel. Music was played different times throughout the day and the students and teachers could get up from their desks and dance. "Parent Appreciation" was celebrated on Wednesday by inviting parents and grandparents to a special meal of chili and cinnamon rolls. The students were able to sit with them during the meal. In the afternoon all the students played bingo for prizes such as free soda, homework passes, rosaries, toys, etc. Thursday was "Give Back" day. Grades 4-8 went to the SEMO Food Bank in Sikeston and helped place 5340 cans of vegetables into boxes that will go to area food pantries. Grades K-3 had planned to go to a nursing home to sing. However, with all the sickness every where, they figured it was better to not bring the sickness to the nursing home residents. Throughout the day on Thursday everyone prayed for several intentions such as peace, safety of our soldiers, and an end to abortion. The week ended with "School Appreciation". The students from pre-k to 8th grade, accompanied by their teachers, took a bus to West Park Lanes in Cape Girardeau to bowl 2 games each. They returned to Guardian Angel School just before noon and were dismissed from school at noon. Needless to say, everyone had a most wonderful time during CSW 2020.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.