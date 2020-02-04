*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Catholic Schools Week 2020 at Guardian Angel School

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
The students of Guardian Angel School enjoyed bowling to celebrate Catholic Schools week 2020.

As always, Catholic Schools Week at Guardian Angel School in Oran was a busy and enjoyable time. The week ran from January 26 to January 31 this year. It all started with an All School Mass held at 10 am Sunday. Most of the pre-k to 8th graders participated as lectors, commentators, choir members, altar servers, ushers, banner carriers and offertory procession members. It is always good to see the next generation take an active part during Mass. On Monday we had "Student/Volunteer Appreciation" day. The teachers prepared a delicious breakfast for the enjoyment of students and all volunteers of the school that give freely of their time to aid Guardian Angel School. The students were able to wear pj's to school all day. Tuesday was "School Pride" day, which was shown by wearing Redwing apparel. Music was played different times throughout the day and the students and teachers could get up from their desks and dance. "Parent Appreciation" was celebrated on Wednesday by inviting parents and grandparents to a special meal of chili and cinnamon rolls. The students were able to sit with them during the meal. In the afternoon all the students played bingo for prizes such as free soda, homework passes, rosaries, toys, etc. Thursday was "Give Back" day. Grades 4-8 went to the SEMO Food Bank in Sikeston and helped place 5340 cans of vegetables into boxes that will go to area food pantries. Grades K-3 had planned to go to a nursing home to sing. However, with all the sickness every where, they figured it was better to not bring the sickness to the nursing home residents. Throughout the day on Thursday everyone prayed for several intentions such as peace, safety of our soldiers, and an end to abortion. The week ended with "School Appreciation". The students from pre-k to 8th grade, accompanied by their teachers, took a bus to West Park Lanes in Cape Girardeau to bowl 2 games each. They returned to Guardian Angel School just before noon and were dismissed from school at noon. Needless to say, everyone had a most wonderful time during CSW 2020.

Grades 4-8 of Guardian Angel School helped the SEMO food bank by filling boxes with cans of vegetables. These boxes of food will be taken to area food pantries to be handed out to families. Pictured in the front row are Jonah Dirnberger, Kasyn Seabaugh, Natalie Ramsey, Adisyn Seabaugh, Eva LeGrand & Rylie Priggel. In the second row are Ryder Siebert, Hayden Ramsey, Ava Forehand, Porter Gadberry, Weston Woods, Reid Hobbs, Dane Loper, Cooper Bryant, Amelia LeGrand, & Altyn Timlin. In the back row are Owen Forehand, Parker Bryant, Nolan Loper, Gabe Dirnberger, Cooper Senciboy, Michael Eftink, Cora Woods, & Branson Westrich.

