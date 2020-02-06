Tips for managing hair loss

In our appearance-focused society, hair thinning can be frustrating for those it affects. Treatments that slow further hair loss and promote hair growth are available to help restore confidence in ones physical appearance.

Androgenetic alopecia, the most common pattern of hair thinning, is linked to a genetically-programmed, hormone-dependent process that causes the transition of mature scalp hairs into miniaturized hairs. Other triggers of thinning include cigarette smoking, stress and nutritional and metabolic deficiencies.

Sun-damage to scalp skin also leads to hair loss. Wearing a hat slows the hair thinning process by protecting the scalp from harmful effects of ultraviolet rays on hair-producing cells.

Haircare products influence our scalp health, and hair growth. Frequent washing with acidic-based (salicylic and glycolic) shampoos and conditioners promote hair growth by reducing scalp oil and bacteria. Daily hair washing does not cause greater hair loss.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Nutrition plays a key role in maintaining healthy hair. Hair is mainly composed of keratin protein, therefore a high-protein diet and protein supplements can improve hair growth in those with low intake. Biotin, however, has poor evidence for affecting hair growth and is not recommended.

Customized scalp foams and oral medicines that promote the growing phase of hair are available. One of these medicines has been shown to halt further hair loss in up to 90% of male patients with 65% of patients experiencing hair regrowth.

Low-level laser light therapy caps, although appearing as sham products, are effective for hair maintenance but not for hair regrowth.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP), exosome, and stem cell therapy utilize simple blood draws to obtain platelets that contain high concentrations of hair growth factors that are then comfortably injected into the scalp. These growth factors help thicken existing hair and push dormant hairs into the growing phase. PRP slows hair loss with few side effects and high patient satisfaction.

Surgical hair transplantation allows for the transfer of thicker, healthier hair from the back of the scalp to areas devoid of hair yielding a natural, effective result with minimal downtime.

Hair loss can be stressful to patients, and while no perfect treatment yet exists, options to reduce further loss and improve appearance are available.

Dr. Feigenbaum is a dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon at Alliance Health in Cape Girardeau.