Prayer 2-4-20

More to explore
-
Radio icon Limbaugh diagnosed with lung cancerLOS ANGELES Conservative radio host and Republican kingmaker Rush Limbaugh said hes been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to...
-
Local violence, potential solutions discussed at Cape Girardeau City Council meetingFew seats were left empty at Mondays meeting of Cape Girardeau City Council, where multiple discussions took place regarding recent acts of violence in the city. When the communications segment of the meeting opened, Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard...
-
-
Jackson aldermen accept offer of $100K donation for lighting at soccer parkAfter tabling the matter at their last meeting, Jackson aldermen approved a motion Monday night to accept a future contribution of $100,000 from the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association to help provide additional field lighting at Jackson...
-
Saint Francis offers proposal to UnitedHealthcare1Saint Francis Healthcare System officials said Monday negotiations with UnitedHealthcare are continuing, ahead of a March 4 deadline for Saint Francis facilities to remain in Uniteds network. A news release from Saint Francis stated the...
-
Perryville police respond to weekend reports of shoplifting, suspicious personA shoplifting suspect led Perryville, Missouri, law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit this weekend, and hours later, a suspicious person was reported in Perry County. The first incident occurred at about 8:18 p.m. Saturday, when a woman...
-
Semi-truck crash closes Interstate 55 near BentonNorthbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri, were closed overnight after a pickup truck crashed into an overturned tractor trailer and caused a small fire. The crash occurred about 11:52 p.m. when the 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer...
-
-
Black History Month celebration Thursday to highlight Cape Girardeau talentFor Cape Girardeau Central High School senior Breawna Austin, Black history is our history, and thats why she chose that phrase as the theme for this Thursday evenings Black History Month celebration at CHS. A lot of people think Black history...
-
'Fairy godmother' donates $200K to Mac's MissionMacs Mission in Jackson may soon see a face-lift to help further its mission of caring for dogs with special needs. Thanks to a recently announced matching donation of $200,000, the not-for-profit shelter is able to maximize generosity for...
-
Major case squad disbands, investigation continues in South Sprigg homicideThe Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad disbanded Saturday after being activated to investigate the homicide of Marc-Anthony V. Jones, according to a news release issued Sunday by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The homicide...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
It Takes a Village provides support, resources for new, expectant moms2The village mentality means people work together to raise children, and share knowledge and traditional practices. A group in Cape Girardeau is working to bring it back. It Takes a Village, a not-for-profit group based in Cape Girardeau, is aimed at...
-
'Cloudy with a chance of meatballs': Jefferson students use quail as reading aidFirst-graders at Jefferson Elementary were given the opportunity to explore reading through a project involving quail eggs from birds being raised at the Cape Girardeau School. After a reading of "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," students worked...
-
Center Junction work set to start in mid-February1Preliminary work on the interstate bridge replacement and diverging diamond interchange project at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will begin within two weeks, weather permitting. According to the Missouri Department of...
-
Autism Center marks a decade of serviceCurrent and former clients of the Southeast Missouri State University Autism Center, along with dozens of family members, area residents and university faculty and staff, gathered Friday to celebrate the center's 10-year anniversary. Located at 611...
-
Dicamba trial wraps first week in CapeIf farmers follow the label, small amounts of dicamba may move off the crops where they are applied, but there is "no way" that movement could hurt neighboring crops, according to video testimony from Monsanto officials in federal court in Cape...
-
-
-
-
-
2020's first First Friday coming up next weekThe Children's Art Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary Friday, Feb. 7, at First Friday, Southeast Missouri Arts Council director Sara Steffens said. "Originally, it was just us partnering with public schools in Cape Girardeau, and it grew...
-
-
Chili's Grill & Bar coming to Cape19After months of rumors and speculation, it has been confirmed a new casual dining restaurant will be built at the intersection of William Street and Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau where another restaurant closed last year. We can confirm that...
-
Most read 1/31/20Suspect in warrant arrest flees, crashes into Cape Girardeau home8The driver of a gray 2019 Nissan Rogue was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a brief pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed into a home at 413 S. Benton St. A probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau officer Jonathan Brotz...
-
-
Photo Gallery 1/31/20Avocado toast with quail eggsSome Jefferson Elementary School students had the chance to try avocado toast with quail eggs Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Cape Girardeau school. Inspired by the book "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" by Judi Barrett where food rains from the...
-
Most read 1/30/20Liquor license revocation notice sent to The River1A liquor license revocation notice from the City of Cape Girardeau has been sent to The River, also known as River Valley Banquet Center, where five people were shot early Sunday morning inside the business. City manager Scott Meyer revoked the...
-
Most read 1/30/20Cape man facing felony charges in Wednesday morning stabbingFelony charges have been filed against a Cape Girardeau man who allegedly stabbed a woman early Wednesday morning. Michael V. Straughn, 27, has been charged with two unclassified felony counts of armed criminal action, one class B felony count of...
-
Most read 1/29/20Saint Francis vs UnitedHealthcare comes at risk to local residents27The Saint Francis press conference on Monday alternated between tough rhetoric, blasting UnitedHealthcare for leveraging people and crisis for profits, and a stated desire to negotiate. In a news release, UnitedHealthcare fired back comparing Saint...
-
Most read 1/29/20Death investigation in Advance causes multiple school districts to lockdown2ADVANCE, Mo. One suspect was taken into custody in a suspicious death investigation that caused multiple nearby school districts to go into lockdown. Caution tape surrounded a one-story home at 604 W. Duckett St. on Tuesday afternoon in Advance,...
-
Most read 1/28/20Saint Francis: UnitedHealthcare terminated contract, in-network status in jeopardy24Officials with Saint Francis Healthcare System announced Monday morning UnitedHealthcare has terminated its contract with the entity as the two negotiate rates for services provided at Saint Francis facilities. The situation would put Saint...
-
Most read 1/28/20UnitedHealthcare defends contract negotiations6In a statement released Monday evening, UnitedHealthcare said its negotiations with Saint Francis Healthcare System are efforts to reduce the cost of health care for Southeast Missouri residents. The cost of care at Saint Francis Medical Center is...