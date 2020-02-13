A Look Back

*Menu
By Sharon Sanders
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Published Feb. 13, 1963 The Feast of Love (Feb. 14) calls for something lovely to look at. Here Mrs. Gene Harris, 1606 Luce St., is inscribing heart-shaped cookies w, with cupids, arrows and the inscription "I Love You." Pictured are other products from her kitchen, almost too pretty ot eat. They are a heart-shaped cake, meringues with chocolate filling, petit four hearts with tinted pink coconut, a cherry torte and cherry tarts. (Frony pic)
