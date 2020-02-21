Grief
Not something to get over
George: Will you love me for the rest of my life?
Lace: No. Ill love you for the rest of mine.
Phenomenon
When my father died, the loss was sudden and disorienting. I couldnt sleep. My brain felt fuzzy. My husband and dear friends took care of my children aged 7, 4 and not quite 1 at the time while my sister, mother and I planned the funeral. Casseroles and pans of brownies were delivered. People nodded knowingly when I would stop mid-sentence and wave my hand as the tears came. Ten years later, I am moving through my life when I hear It Had to Be You on the grocery store muzak or see a man with a gray mustache sauntering out of the gas station with his cup of coffee or notice my son gives a familiar clenched-teeth smile when I ask for a picture, and my eyes well. I hope no one notices.
Psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross introduced the stages of grief in her 1969 monograph On Death and Dying. Since then, those stages have been popularized not only as the stages dying patients go through, but also the stages of bereavement: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. While many people will experience these emotions, psychology experts caution against expecting every bereaved person to go through all the stages in a linear order. Thats an oversimplification that can put undue pressure on the bereft and lead those around them to make hasty generalizations about where they should be in the grieving process.
In 2017, Twitter user Lauren Herschel shared an analogy for grief her doctor told her. It is a way of thinking about grief that resonates with many people. She asked them to imagine a box that has a ball inside, which is grief, and a button, which is pain. In the beginning, immediately after a loss, the ball is so large, a person can barely move through their daily life without it hitting the pain button. Over time, the ball begins to shrink. It is still in the box, but it hits the pain button less and less often. However, when it does hit, it can be completely random and unexpected. The pain button still delivers the same amount of pain no matter how large or small the ball is. How big is the ball in your own box? How do you deal with the pain?
Saint Francis Hospice Services in Cape Girardeau offers a bereavement support group called Stepping Stones to anyone who has suffered a loss. Fred Burgard, hospice chaplain at Saint Francis, says that support is needed because this may be their first major loss. Its a new normal for them. At bereavement support meetings, people introduce themselves and share their losses, which leads to conversations on a variety of topics. He adds that peoples bereavement needs will vary based on the relationship they had with the person who died.
The relationship a child had with a lost loved one can present unique challenges. Lynn Boren, SoutheastHEALTH Hospice Volunteer Coordinator and Community Educator, organizes a C.O.O.L. (Children Overcoming Outstanding Loss) Camp. She states that while childrens grief is similar to that of adults, they do not have the life experiences or the verbal and coping skills of adults. She adds that when people grieve, they feel their life is out of control. For kids, this is especially true, because quite often, there is very little they have control over. At C.O.O.L. camp, children and teens are taught how to react to their feelings. The camp reminds them of supportive people they can go to when they need help, as well as lays the foundation for overcoming all types of losses they may encounter in life.
Harvesting Our Tears is a faith-based, peer-led program that helps participants understand and develop ways of working through grief. It has been offered in recent years by various local churches, including St. Vincent de Paul in Cape Girardeau.
If people are hesitant or their schedule cant accommodate attending a support group, they should consider individual counseling with a counselor or pastor. Talking with supportive friends and family can also help. My sister and I recognized we were having more grief bursts as we approached a decade without our dad. While not having him around has become our normal, when our kids hit milestones like preparing to graduate from high school, his absence is more keenly felt. We find that shedding a few tears together while sharing stories eases the burden when that ball inevitably hits the pain button.
You never get over the loss of a loved one. But you can learn to cope with their loss and honor them in how you live.
-
Web verification tool for Cape County voting contemplatedExpecting a record turnout for the general election, now just over two months away, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers is hoping technology can boost voter confidence Nov. 3. Summers and clerks office staff are exploring a web-based...
-
Cape County records two coronavirus deathsTwo more Cape Girardeau County residents have died of COVID-19. Officials with the countys Public Health Center reported Tuesday the 10th and 11th deaths of county residents because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths involved...
-
President Vargas bullish on Southeast enrollment for fall semester1In a letter to Southeast Missouri State University faculty and staff Monday, president Carlos Vargas noted what he called good news in reviewing the Fall 2020 enrollment profile. The fall semester began Aug. 24. Not all the information was...
-
Cape PD seeking assistance identifying suspect in theft at car wash3Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying a female suspect in an Aug. 3 theft at a local business, according to a social media post by the department. Police released four photos of the suspect and...
-
-
Nearly $80,000, more than 5 pounds of marijuana seized from Jackson residenceOfficers with the Jackson Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other federal authorities seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $78,182.97 in cash while executing a search warrant on a residence. The warrant was...
-
Local law enforcement agencies honor fallen St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon4As the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continues to mourn the loss of officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, local law enforcement leaders in Cape Girardeau County are paying their own respects to the fallen officer and his family. The workout...
-
Cape County records 1,000th coronavirus case, ninth death9With an active case count at nearly its mid-July peak, Cape Girardeau County recorded its 1,000th COVID-19 case over the weekend and the ninth death attributed to the virus. Officials with the countys Public Health Center said a dozen new cases...
-
-
Perry County detective earns international recognition, says there is work to be done2Perry County Sheriffs Office detective Jason Klaus, Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator, has been awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International, and said there is more work...
-
Jack Rickard, local entrepreneur, dies at 652Jack Rickard Jr., engineer and entrepreneur, died Monday morning at his home in downtown Cape Girardeau following a brief illness. He was 65 years old. For much of his life, Rickard had an interest in electric vehicles and converting...
-
SEMO historian marks 75th anniversary of World War II's endThe formal end of World War II 75 years ago Wednesday helped to cement in American minds the MacArthur myth, so says Adam Criblez, a Southeast Missouri State University historian. The 23-minute surrender ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo...
-
David Robinson arrested in Scott County on charges of domestic assault, victim tampering5David Robinson stepped into a Scott County courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles and wrists Monday afternoon, more than two years after his exoneration in the murder of Sheila Box and subsequent $8 million settlement with the...
-
Cape PD investigating shots fired Tuesday night on South Ellis Street3Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired early Tuesday evening near the intersection of College and South Ellis streets in Cape Girardeau. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m., according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann,...
-
Christian Boxing Academy offers sixth- to 12th-grade students opportunity through boxing, workforce development1The Christian Boxing Academy has reopened its doors at 155 S. Park Ave. to offer any sixth- to 12th-grade student in Cape Girardeau an opportunity to learn about life. Danny Rees announced the reopening in a Facebook video and said the...
-
International overdose awareness day events plannedToday is International Overdose Awareness Day, and two events planned will highlight the need for attention and prevention. Kristi Booth, herself in long-term recovery, is working to get her own not-for-profit agency up and running. Recover Out...
-
Marble Hill man charged with first-degree assault after altercation at Bollinger County hotel in June2Criminal charges were filed Tuesday in Bollinger County against a 24-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man for allegedly punching a man during a June 7 altercation at Woodland Inn Hotel. Devin M. Nanney is charged with one Class A felony count of...
-
Photo Gallery 8/31/20International Overdose Awareness Day Honor Walk 2020Those who have lost loved ones from overdose or are in recovery from it, and others who support the International Overdose Awareness Day Honor Walk gathered for the event on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Liberty Corner in Capaha Park. The event began...
-
Healthcare CEOs perspective on navigating a health system during pandemicThe past few months have presented a challenge that a year ago we could not even fathom. But the challenge is here and is likely to be with us longer than we might like. We have met the COVID-19 pandemic challenge head on, committed to staying...
-
Local GOPers bullish on Trump's chances45Matt Henson, the newly-named chair of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, discounts national presidential polling and is persuaded President Donald J. Trump will be reelected in November. Henson said this year's just-completed...
-
Fourteenth coronavirus death reported in Scott County1About 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, and officials in Scott County announced the county's 14th death attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. No demographic details about the fatality were released. Scott County officials...
-
First day of school with the Powell family5With midday humidity still hours away, a calming morning air and a colorful sky filled the Powell family's quiet Cape Girardeau neighborhood shortly after as Dustin Powell entered the kitchen to begin cooking breakfast. Vibrant shades of purple and...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/30/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 27 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Clerk bracing for record turnout, rents more space7Cape Girardeau County election officials are bracing for a record voter turnout this fall both absentee and in-person. With that in mind, the County Commission voted Thursday to rent space in Cape Girardeaus Osage Centre to accommodate voter...
-
Group discusses 'Blue on Black Crime' during weekly panel on race issues32In a topic change driven by Sundays shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Gateway Church pastor Ben Porter Jr. came up with a new subject at the last minute for his weekly panel discussion about race Thursday. In...
-
SEMO's River Campus dean talks art in the time of coronavirusSoutheast Missouri State Universitys River Campus has had to drastically cut audience sizes and access points, but Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of the Earl and Margie Holland College of Arts and Media at Southeast Missouri State University, said...
-
Most read 8/28/20Jackson School District hires Emmendorfer as coronavirus coordinator6Jackson School District has hired a COVID-19 coordinator former assistant superintendent Beth Emmendorfer, who had retired earlier this year. Superintendent John Link said the move is intended to create a single point of contact between the Cape...
-
Most read 8/27/20Center Junction traffic moving to new pavement2Motorists traveling between Cape Girardeau and Jackson along U.S. 61 through the Center Junction construction zone will be directed onto new pavement running parallel to the highways existing lanes starting next week. According to the Missouri...
-
Most read 8/27/20New coronavirus cases, additional death reported Wednesday2County health officials reported about three dozen new COVID-19 cases and one additional death because of the virus in the region Wednesday. Stoddard County Public Health Center reported the fatality, its 10th related to the disease associated with...
-
Cape County records eighth coronavirus fatality7Cape Girardeau County officials reported the countys eighth COVID-19 death Tuesday. The death comes a day after the countys seventh death related to the disease associated with coronavirus. Mondays death involved a 77-year-old man. Tuesdays...
-
Cape County health board maintains mask mandate33Cape Girardeau Countys face-mask mandate will remain in place, at least for now. Members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Centers Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to maintain the mandate until its next meeting, scheduled for...
-
Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare reach agreement10Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have reportedly reached an agreement to bring Saint Francis back into the United network of provider facilities. Saint Francis Medical Center and its affiliated facilities have been...
-
Most read 8/25/20Seventh coronavirus death reported in Cape County16A 77-year-old man became Cape Girardeau Countys seventh COVID-19 fatality Monday. The death was confirmed by relatives, though the countys Public Health Center had not recorded the death as related to coronavirus as of Monday afternoon. The...