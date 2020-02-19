Delicious Reading: The Simple Veganista and Tex-Mex Quinoa Vegetable Soup

Stock image.

I know a lot of people consider the fall soup season, but since our October started in the 90s here in Southeast Missouri, winter is more of a soup season for me. I was looking for a recipe that would dovetail nicely with my desire for a warm soup supper on a cold day, a new years goal of getting my family to eat more vegetables and the ever-present need for convenience when we are running from school to lessons, rehearsal, church events, etc. I found it with this crockpot recipe at simple-veganista.com.

Julie is The Simple Veganista who developed her blog shortly after becoming vegan in 2011 to share her celebration of foods that are clean, as nutrient-dense as possible and take the focus off of animal products and processed foods. She provides tips for new vegans; however, omnivores can also find a lot to enjoy on her blog, from soups to desserts. She provides categories, such as 30 minutes or less and budget-friendly, as well as gluten and oil-free options.

The addition of quinoa to this recipe makes it very filling and perfect for a cold winter night. I hope it becomes part of your soup season rotation, as well.

1 scant cup dried quinoa

1/2 large yellow onion

2 to 3 carrots, sliced

2 celery stalks, sliced

1 zucchini, sliced

1 can (14 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chilies, with juices

2 cans (14 ounces) red, pinto, black, kidney or white beans, drained and rinsed

3 to 4 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 bay leaves

6 cups vegetable broth

Mineral salt and fresh cracked pepper, to taste

Consider topping with:

Avocado, diced

Cilantro, chopped

Lime wedges

Crock-Pot Instructions: In a 5-quart or larger crockpot, add all ingredients, finishing with the vegetable broth. Give a good stir, and cook on low for 5 to 8 hours or on high for 2 to 4 hours. Add more broth/water as needed. Taste for seasoning before serving.

Stovetop Instructions: In a large dutch oven or pot, add ingredients, finishing with the vegetable broth. Give a good stir, bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to low and simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Add more broth/water as needed. Taste for seasoning before serving.

Serve with diced avocado and chopped cilantro. Pairs well with tortilla chips and a squeeze of lime.

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five or six days. This soup also freezes well for longer storage.

Serves 4 to 6.