Alexa, read me a story: Audio content for kids on the rise
NEW YORK -- Melanie Musson in Belgrade, Montana, does a lot of driving with her four girls. Juggling a broad age range, 1 to 9, she's forever searching for ways to keep them all entertained without relying entirely on video.
While she still adores paper and tablet books for her children, Musson said: "I think when they hear without seeing, they have to make up visuals in their heads. That's so good. They have to be engaged and get more out of it."
There are plenty of quality audiobooks, podcasts and music for the young, she noted, but weeding through thousands of selections and jumping from platform to platform is a challenge since audio content has exploded over the last few years.
Dad blogger Balint Horvath in Zurich agreed after trying to make sense of kid options for his 14-month-old daughter.
"I couldn't find any resource that would organize podcasts according to different criteria. Information without proper searchability is like looking for a needle in a haystack," said Horvath, who works as a productivity coach for research and development teams.
Audiobooks and music for children have been around awhile, but podcasts made for the 3-to-12 set are relatively new, driving more parents to choose one-stop platforms that include all formats.
Demand is "primarily driven by parents who are podcast listeners or audiobook fans,"' said Frannie Ucciferri, associate managing editor for the nonprofit Common Sense Media.
With a huge bump in podcasts overall, the value of audio content for kids hasn't been lost on companies large and small.
Spotify recently launched a new ad-free app, Spotify Kids, as a free extension for premium family subscribers. Not yet available in the U.S., it's packed with singalongs, soundtracks and stories for children as young as 3. A platform called Pinna is among the latest to launch ad-free with a variety of content and ages in mind, at $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. Others stick to podcasts alone, while Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited allows parents to customize a child's experience to provide the most relevant books, videos, apps and more without ads, starting at $2.99 a month.
Old-school broadcasters are also getting into the act. Boston's WGBH, for instance, widely shares free of cost two of its top podcasts for young people: "Molly of Denali," based on the TV series about a girl in Alaska, and "The Creeping Hour," for ages 8 to 12. More are planned as part of the public affiliate's "ongoing exploration of audio storytelling," said WGBH spokeswoman Jeanne Hopkins.
Bonnie Way of Vancouver, British Columbia, has five kids, ranging from 2 to 12, and like Musson, she pulls a lot of travel time with her brood. She reaches for audiobooks to keep them happy, even on short trips, and relies a lot on her local library for free selections.
"Yes, it can be challenging to find books that everyone is happy listening to. My 4-year-old is probably exposed to things that her older sisters wouldn't have heard at that age. We started with short stories like Robert Munsch and 'Curious George,' and moved to longer stories like the 'Chronicles of Narnia,'" she said.
Some of her kids are prone to motion sickness, and listening rather than reading helps, Way said. She sees other benefits as well.
"Audiobooks create a shared experience. We're able to discuss the books after we've listened to them, which has been a lot of fun," she said.
Maggie McGuire is a former teacher who has been in children's media for more than 20 years. She's now CEO of Pinna, which is backed by the Graham Holdings Co., formed from what remained of The Washington Post Co. after the Post itself was sold to Jeff Bezos five years ago.
Pinna both curates and creates for kids ages 3 to 12. It offers more than 2,000 audiobooks, podcasts and songs while also producing original podcasts, all ad-free and in compliance with federal standards aimed at protecting children's privacy and safety online, McGuire said. It's available as an app and usable off the Pinna.fm website.
Podcasts, McGuire said, are a "fresh new format that everyone's very excited about."
The company worked with parents and teachers to understand what they were looking for in audio content. Among their priorities were a "one-stop solution" and a high level of curation to ensure quality and that all content was tucked into a safe platform exclusively for kids.
"There's a real desire now to figure out how the media diet in a kid's day, in a kid's week, can include things that aren't wholly screen-based," McGuire said.
Last year, Pinna produced 25 podcasts of its own, and plans to grow that number this year. Its slate of originals accounts for half the listening among its consumers, McGuire said. The company plans to launch curated playlists this month. Not unlike other streamers, Pinna will mix new content with classic stories and other familiar standards.
Included is Pinna's Peabody-winning podcast, "The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel," a serial mystery performed by middle graders for middle graders. Another popular original is "Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest," a series of fairy tales retold. It was written and produced by Adam Gidwitz, bestselling author of "A Tale Dark and Grimm."
For younger kids, Pinna partnered with Random House Children's Books to turn the publisher's popular Ron Roy book series, "A to Z Mysteries," into a podcast. Mo Willems and Rick Riordan are among top names in the company's audiobook lineup on Pinna, along with music from Kidz Bop, They Might be Giants and Ralph's World.
The Amazon-owned Audible.com, a dominant force in audiobooks, is also reaping benefits from the increased interest in kid content. In 2019, the company said, Audible listeners downloaded 40 percent more such content than they had in 2018. The company offers more than 30,000 titles for kids among more than 475,000 overall.
"Parents and families are excited about listening together before bedtime. They're listening on road trips. They're listening while they're making dinner," said Diana Dapito, a senior vice president of content at Audible.
Audible worked with R.L. Stine on its original "Camp Red Moon," with Pottermore Publishing on Wizarding World audiobooks and has produced more than 100 audiobooks of the "The Baby-Sitters Club" series, including some narrated by Elle Fanning. In September, Audible released an original of Jessica Khoury's middle-grade "The Mystwick School of Musicraft" with music performed by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Youth Orchestras. It's now in Audible's Top 20 most-listened-to kid titles of all time.
Parents' nostalgia has played a role in kids' listening, Dapito said, but so has the emergence of home speakers such as Alexa.
"It's easier than ever for kids to have access," she said, "and for everybody to come together."
Comments
-
Thomas, Green win Ward 3 primary electionThe candidates for Cape Girardeau City Councils Ward 3 seat were officially determined Tuesday, setting the stage for the April 7 general election. About 5%t of registered Ward 3 voters turned out for Tuesdays primary election, casting a total of...
-
Funding approved for lighting of Cape Girardeau river wall muralsCape Girardeaus iconic downtown river wall along Water Street will soon become even more eye-catching. A project proposal from Old Town Cape outlined plans to install 24 light fixtures along existing electrical conduits atop the flood wall to...
-
Lynwood Christian Academy set to launch June 1A school that once faced an uncertain future may finally be on solid ground. Lynwood Baptist Church members voted recently to start a new school at its Cape Girardeau campus, essentially absorbing Cape Christian Community School and giving it a...
-
Former Red Star Baptist building up for saleA landmark church in Cape Girardeau is for sale. The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed, formerly known as Red Star Baptist Church, 1301 N. Main St., can be purchased along with the churchs activity building across the street for the asking price...
-
Clippard students in third round of national Literacy BowlStudents at Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau have advanced to the third round nationals in Imagine Learnings second annual Literacy Bowl, school officials announced. Imagine Learning has a Language and Literacy supplemental software...
-
Farmer at center of dicamba federal lawsuit testifiesThe owner of a Dunklin County peach farm took the stand Tuesday in his federal lawsuit against two of the worlds largest chemical companies. The case of Bill Bader and Bader Farms Inc., the largest peach farm in Missouri, versus Monsanto Co. and...
-
County health department to host event to help parents identify risky behaviorsAdults in Southeast Missouri are invited to attend Hidden in Plain View: An Initiative to Help Parents Spot Signs of Risky Behavior, hosted by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. Hidden in Plain View will be held from 6 to 8 p.m....
-
Radio icon Limbaugh diagnosed with lung cancerLOS ANGELES Conservative radio host and Republican kingmaker Rush Limbaugh said hes been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to...
-
Local violence, potential solutions discussed at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting5Few seats were left empty at Mondays meeting of Cape Girardeau City Council, where multiple discussions took place regarding recent acts of violence in the city. When the communications segment of the meeting opened, Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard...
-
-
Jackson aldermen accept offer of $100K donation for lighting at soccer parkAfter tabling the matter at their last meeting, Jackson aldermen approved a motion Monday night to accept a future contribution of $100,000 from the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association to help provide additional field lighting at Jackson...
-
Saint Francis offers proposal to UnitedHealthcare7Saint Francis Healthcare System officials said Monday negotiations with UnitedHealthcare are continuing, ahead of a March 4 deadline for Saint Francis facilities to remain in Uniteds network. A news release from Saint Francis stated the...
-
Perryville police respond to weekend reports of shoplifting, suspicious person1A shoplifting suspect led Perryville, Missouri, law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit this weekend, and hours later, a suspicious person was reported in Perry County. The first incident occurred at about 8:18 p.m. Saturday, when a woman...
-
Semi-truck crash closes Interstate 55 near BentonNorthbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri, were closed overnight after a pickup truck crashed into an overturned tractor trailer and caused a small fire. The crash occurred about 11:52 p.m. when the 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer...
-
-
Black History Month celebration Thursday to highlight Cape Girardeau talentFor Cape Girardeau Central High School senior Breawna Austin, Black history is our history, and thats why she chose that phrase as the theme for this Thursday evenings Black History Month celebration at CHS. A lot of people think Black history...
-
'Fairy godmother' donates $200K to Mac's Mission1Macs Mission in Jackson may soon see a face-lift to help further its mission of caring for dogs with special needs. Thanks to a recently announced matching donation of $200,000, the not-for-profit shelter is able to maximize generosity for...
-
Major case squad disbands, investigation continues in South Sprigg homicideThe Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad disbanded Saturday after being activated to investigate the homicide of Marc-Anthony V. Jones, according to a news release issued Sunday by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The homicide...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
It Takes a Village provides support, resources for new, expectant moms2The village mentality means people work together to raise children, and share knowledge and traditional practices. A group in Cape Girardeau is working to bring it back. It Takes a Village, a not-for-profit group based in Cape Girardeau, is aimed at...
-
'Cloudy with a chance of meatballs': Jefferson students use quail as reading aidFirst-graders at Jefferson Elementary were given the opportunity to explore reading through a project involving quail eggs from birds being raised at the Cape Girardeau School. After a reading of "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," students worked...
-
Center Junction work set to start in mid-February1Preliminary work on the interstate bridge replacement and diverging diamond interchange project at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will begin within two weeks, weather permitting. According to the Missouri Department of...
-
-
-
Chili's Grill & Bar coming to Cape19After months of rumors and speculation, it has been confirmed a new casual dining restaurant will be built at the intersection of William Street and Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau where another restaurant closed last year. We can confirm that...
-
Area facilities caught in middle of Saint Francis, United contract negotiations10Contract negotiations between Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have effects that will ripple throughout Southeast Missouri. United customers would see many Saint Francis facilities leave the insurers network March 5 unless the...
-
Suspect in warrant arrest flees, crashes into Cape Girardeau home8The driver of a gray 2019 Nissan Rogue was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a brief pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed into a home at 413 S. Benton St. A probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau officer Jonathan Brotz...
-
Most read 1/30/20Liquor license revocation notice sent to The River1A liquor license revocation notice from the City of Cape Girardeau has been sent to The River, also known as River Valley Banquet Center, where five people were shot early Sunday morning inside the business. City manager Scott Meyer revoked the...
-
Most read 1/30/20Cape man facing felony charges in Wednesday morning stabbingFelony charges have been filed against a Cape Girardeau man who allegedly stabbed a woman early Wednesday morning. Michael V. Straughn, 27, has been charged with two unclassified felony counts of armed criminal action, one class B felony count of...
-
Most read 1/29/20Saint Francis vs UnitedHealthcare comes at risk to local residents27The Saint Francis press conference on Monday alternated between tough rhetoric, blasting UnitedHealthcare for leveraging people and crisis for profits, and a stated desire to negotiate. In a news release, UnitedHealthcare fired back comparing Saint...
-
Most read 1/29/20Death investigation in Advance causes multiple school districts to lockdown2ADVANCE, Mo. One suspect was taken into custody in a suspicious death investigation that caused multiple nearby school districts to go into lockdown. Caution tape surrounded a one-story home at 604 W. Duckett St. on Tuesday afternoon in Advance,...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.