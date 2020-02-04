*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Bankruptcies 2/4/2020

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Bankruptcies filed through January for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.

20-10003 Christopher Todd Kennard and Hannah Marie Kennard

20-10004 Nancy L. Dement

20-10011 Roger David Ives and Laurie Ann Williams

20-10015 Alicia Marie Farmer

20-10024 Donna Marie Keller

20-10027 Kevin Parke Detweiler and Sonja Anne Detweiler

20-10034 Mary Anne Kilmer

20-10035 Erica Rochelle Brown and Tyson Paul Brown

20-10041 Donald Hurt and Julie Ann Hurt

20-10043 Joseph Wayne Brake

20-10051 Brian William McCain and Brandy Michelle McCain

20-10052 Lorrie Ann Sterling

20-10059 Michael Anthony Lorelli

20-10062 Patricia Gail Keys and Eric Christopher Keys

20-10063 Bobby Lee Golden

20-10066 John Michael Mackey

20-10075 Kristi Leigh Bass

20-10078 Benjamin Charles Coffelt and Jessica Marie Coffelt