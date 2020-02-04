Tax liens January 2020

Join the B Magazine newsletter
Cape Girardeau County
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, recorder of deeds, during January are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.
TAX LIENS FILED
Wyatt, Teresa E and Tracy Dec (IRS)
White, Thomas and Zsavonda (IRS)
Rousseau, Megan (IRS)
Malik, Farida S and Shafiq M (IRS)
Blessing, David A (IRS)
Engineered Audio International LLC (IRS)
Heroux, Mathew R (IRS)
Shandy, James (IRS)
Horizon Foundation, Shandy, James L (IRS)
Shandy, James L and Sandra E Trust (IRS)
White, Thomas (IRS)
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
Ram Power Environmental Services Inc. (IRS)