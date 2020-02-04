*Menu
Tax liens January 2020

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Cape Girardeau County

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, recorder of deeds, during January are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

Wyatt, Teresa E and Tracy Dec (IRS)

White, Thomas and Zsavonda (IRS)

Rousseau, Megan (IRS)

Malik, Farida S and Shafiq M (IRS)

Blessing, David A (IRS)

Engineered Audio International LLC (IRS)

Heroux, Mathew R (IRS)

Shandy, James (IRS)

Horizon Foundation, Shandy, James L (IRS)

Shandy, James L and Sandra E Trust (IRS)

White, Thomas (IRS)

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Ram Power Environmental Services Inc. (IRS)