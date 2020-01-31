Enjoy the Super Bowl -- and go Chiefs

Editorial

After a 50-year drought, the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon to play the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City lost to Green Bay in what is now considered the first Super Bowl in 1966. In 1969, the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV. They haven't returned to the big game ever since. This is the seventh Super Bowl for the 49ers, with their most recent appearance in 2012 being their only loss.

Kansas City has not traditionally been the home team for Southeast Missouri NFL fans. But when the Rams left St. Louis for Los Angeles following the 2015 season, local football fandom was up for grabs. The Tennessee Titans are geographically the closest. And there are some Chicago Bears fans along with other teams that have less geographic connection. But the Chiefs have gained a decent following in recent years. Winning has a way of making that happen. Now it's common to see Chiefs gear at local retailers, and there seems to be a statewide excitement around Missouri's only NFL team. The State Capitol dome in Jefferson City will be lit up in red lights this evening to celebrate.

Kansas City is the favorite to win -- but not by much. San Francisco is arguably the best defensive team in the NFL. But with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the offense, it's poised to be a good game.

Of course, for many who will watch the game it's not about who wins and loses. It's the atmosphere of a party, being with friends and the halftime show. However you choose to celebrate, be safe. Don't drink and drive.

The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on FOX. Here's hoping for a fun, referee-safe and competitive game. Go Chiefs.