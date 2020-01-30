KENS ACE HARDWARE ACHIEVES HIGHEST LEVEL OF RECOGNITION FROM ACE HARDWARE CORPORATION FOR EXEMPLARY PERFORMANCE

Neighborhood store recognized as a top performing retail location

Jackson, MO, January 2020  Ace Hardware Corporation is pleased to announce that Kens Ace Hardware of Jackson achieved designation as a Pinnacle Performance Retailing store for its outstanding performance. Developed as part of Aces long-term retail growth strategy, 20/20 Vision, Pinnacle Performance Retailing is laser-focused on Aces customers, helping to ensure that Ace stores deliver on its brand promise day in and day out.

For more than 95 years, Ace Hardware has been serving its neighbors with helpful service and quality products. With more than 5,200 stores in approximately 70 countries, the team at Kens Ace Hardware is one of only a few hundred Ace retailers to achieve this prestigious Pinnacle status. To achieve Pinnacle Performance Retailing, the team at Kens Ace Hardware successfully completed a number of key performance drivers that will help them provide a better overall shopping experience in their local community.

One example of a proven performance driver is Helpful Certification, the foundational element of Aces Certified Ace Helpful retail training curriculum. To become certified, Ace Hardware associates complete courses such as Helpful 101 and 201 and the store conducts a week-long team-based certification event.

Achieving Pinnacle Performance Retailing is a tremendous accomplishment for an Ace store, said John Tovar, Vice President, Retail Operations and New Business, Ace Hardware Corporation. Were pleased to recognize Kens Ace Hardware and its associates for their outstanding achievements, and proud to say they are a part of the Ace family.

The team at Kens Ace Hardware is incredibly pleased to have earned the status as a Pinnacle Performance Retailing store, said Ken Fluegge, Owner at Kens Ace Hardware. What this means for our customers is that we are more committed than ever to providing our loyal shoppers with the best possible retail experience; from customer service to product offerings and more, were taking Ace helpful to a new level.

# # #

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,200 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com