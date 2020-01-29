Prayer 1-29-20

More to explore
Death investigation in Advance causes multiple school districts to lockdownADVANCE, Mo. One suspect was taken into custody in a suspicious death investigation that caused multiple nearby school districts to go into lockdown. Caution tape surrounded a one-story home at 604 W. Duckett St. on Tuesday afternoon in Advance,...
Fudio offers intimate dining, cooking classes in downtown CapeFudio, a kitchen studio from chef and owner Lisa Essmyer, is up and running. Its a smallish room in the back corner of The Indie House at 605 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, wide windows, a redbrick wall, dark wood with bright teal paint and limited...
Lloyd Smith, Vivek Malik appointed to SEMO Board of Regents2Lloyd Smith of Sikeston, Missouri, and Vivek Malik of Wildwood, Missouri, were appointed earlier this week as the two newest members of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents. The appointments by Gov. Mike Parson come after...
Salvation Army says fundraising successful1The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau met its Christmas Tree of Lights fundraising goal this year, the organization announced Tuesday. We surpassed both our kettle goal and our mail appeal goal, Lt. Matt DeGonia, corps officer at the Salvation...
Sikeston man arrested after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting girlfriendSikeston, Missouri, police are investigating a suspicious incident in which a 31-year-old woman told police she had been held against her will for three weeks, sexually assaulted and forced to consume an illegal substance by her boyfriend. An...
Saint Francis: UnitedHealthcare terminated contract, in-network status in jeopardy17Officials with Saint Francis Healthcare System announced Monday morning UnitedHealthcare has terminated its contract with the entity as the two negotiate rates for services provided at Saint Francis facilities. The situation would put Saint...
UnitedHealthcare defends contract negotiations6In a statement released Monday evening, UnitedHealthcare said its negotiations with Saint Francis Healthcare System are efforts to reduce the cost of health care for Southeast Missouri residents. The cost of care at Saint Francis Medical Center is...
Cracking the code: Adult reading classes help combat illiteracy in Southeast MissouriRoughly 36 million people in the United States cant read a job application or understand basic written instructions, according to the National Literacy Directory. That means about 1 in 6 American adults lack basic reading skills. Lynn Crader,...
Trial over dicamba herbicide use begins; defense attorneys say other factors damaged peach cropAre the peach trees on Bill Baders farm in Dunklin County dying because of improper herbicide use or is it because of root rot and a variety of other causes? Thats the central question a federal jury in Cape Girardeau will be asked to decide in...
Tanker overturns near Buzzi Unicem cement plant1A tanker truck carrying about 44,700 pounds of mixed waste fuel overturned Monday morning on Capital Sand Road near the Buzzi Unicem cement plant in Cape Girardeau, according to Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion chief Randy Morris Jr. Cape...
Shooting inside Cape business leaves 5 injured, 1 in serious condition14Five people were injured early Sunday morning when one or more shooters opened fire inside The River, formerly known as River Valley Banquet Hall, in Cape Girardeau. One victim is in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen,...
Cape Central High School junior earns perfect 36 on ACT3Cape Girardeau Central High School junior Emma McDougal recently earned a perfect score on the ACT a major achievement, and all the more impressive because she hadnt taken specific ACT preparation classes. I think its one last thing to be...
Court documents show timeline of Jan. 18 Cape police chase, charges against suspects2Court documents filed last week provide detailed accounts of the events surrounding the multiple felony crimes allegedly committed by two occupants of a green 1993 Ford F-150, which led officers on a pursuit Jan. 18 spanning more than 10 miles in...
Scott County assessment lists mailedPersonal property assessment lists are in the mail in Scott County, according to a news release from Scott County Assessor Teresa Houchin. Lists should be returned by March 2 to avoid penalty. Any owner of personal property who moves from county to...
Photo Gallery 1/27/20Tanker truck overturns near Buzzi Unicem cement plantA tanker truck carrying approximately 44,700 pounds of mixed waste fuel overturned and injured a passenger Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at about 7 a.m. near the Buzzi Unicem cement plant on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. Nearby sections of roadway...
Local News 1/26/20Reports: Former NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crashMedia outlet TMZ reported Sunday afternoon former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles metro area earlier in the day. As of 2 p.m., CNN is reporting a helicopter crash with five dead but has not named any victims.
Quality up and costs down: Saint Francis Healthcare System is moving healthcare in the right directionAccording to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in the last 20 years, healthcare costs have tripled in the United States, going from $1.2 to $3.6 billion for all types of services from all sources of funds. Because we are accustomed to price increases...
Growing with grief: Charity helps family after child's lossGrowing with grief: Family finds solace in charity after loss of toddler (Editor's note: If you or someone you know needs help navigating grief, visit griefresourcenetwork.com/crisis-center/hotlines/ to find a comprehensive list of hotlines and...
City announces work-arounds after cyber attack1In light of Cape Girardeau municipal government's ongoing information systems problems, city officials announced a work-around for some city services Friday evening. A text message sent on behalf of the city said residents may pay utility bills in...
State approves four medical marijuana dispensaries in Cape, one in Jackson1Four medical marijuana dispensary licenses in Cape Girardeau and one in Jackson have been approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The five licenses were among 192 on a list of approved dispensary licenses statewide...
UJRO sees success, growth, ahead for 2020Successes in 2019 and a forward-thinking membership model dominated discussion in the annual meeting for the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, or UJRO, Thursday night at the Whistle Stop Cafe in Jackson. In 2019, the organization hired its...
The German Cook: Serving European traditions, values to Missouri residentsWith bratwursts, stews and potato salad, Christian Voigt aims to share his German heritage with Southeast Missouri. More commonly known as The German Cook, Voigt made his first appearance cooking bratwursts in 2017 at Oktoberfest in Jackson. Voigt...
Most read 1/24/20Cape municipal information systems hacked8Cape Girardeau officials announced Thursday evening the citys information systems had been victimized by a malicious cyber-attack. The announcement came after city officials acknowledged earlier in the week issues with various components of the...
Most read 1/24/20Two armed robberies Wednesday in Cape, police investigatingCape Girardeau police officers are investigating two armed robberies that occurred within hours of one another Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. The first armed robbery occurred at about 4:30 p.m. near South Pacific Street and involved a group of...
Most read 1/22/20Jackson Walmart cutting hours; other stores not affected3People who prefer to shop in the middle of the night will no longer be able to do so at the Jackson Walmart as of Feb. 1 The store along East Jackson Boulevard between Jackson and Cape Girardeau is presently a 24-hour Walmart Supercenter, but...
Most read 1/22/20Chlorine in Jackson's water system prompts advisory6A boil-water advisory has been issued in much of Jackson after the city discovered low levels of chlorine in the water system, according to a city news release. Tuesday morning, city officials learned of a low level of chlorine within the water...
Most read 1/21/20Fonn-owned A Child's Journey set to close at end of week5Parents of nearly three dozen children are scrambling to find new child care providers after learning Monday the Cape Girardeau day care center their children were attending will close later this week. In desperate search of child care for a...