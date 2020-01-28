Cape Girardeau Photographer Earns Craftsman Degree Carrie Perez of Photography by Carrie recognized for helping to advance the photography industry

-
Death investigation in Advance causes multiple school districts to lockdownADVANCE, Mo. One suspect was taken into custody in a suspicious death investigation that caused multiple nearby school districts to go into lockdown. Caution tape surrounded a one-story home at 604 W. Duckett St. on Tuesday afternoon in Advance,...
Fudio offers intimate dining, cooking classes in downtown CapeFudio, a kitchen studio from chef and owner Lisa Essmyer, is up and running. Its a smallish room in the back corner of The Indie House at 605 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, wide windows, a redbrick wall, dark wood with bright teal paint and limited...
Lloyd Smith, Vivek Malik appointed to SEMO Board of Regents2Lloyd Smith of Sikeston, Missouri, and Vivek Malik of Wildwood, Missouri, were appointed earlier this week as the two newest members of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents. The appointments by Gov. Mike Parson come after...
Salvation Army says fundraising successful1The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau met its Christmas Tree of Lights fundraising goal this year, the organization announced Tuesday. We surpassed both our kettle goal and our mail appeal goal, Lt. Matt DeGonia, corps officer at the Salvation...
Sikeston man arrested after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting girlfriendSikeston, Missouri, police are investigating a suspicious incident in which a 31-year-old woman told police she had been held against her will for three weeks, sexually assaulted and forced to consume an illegal substance by her boyfriend. An...
Saint Francis: UnitedHealthcare terminated contract, in-network status in jeopardy18Officials with Saint Francis Healthcare System announced Monday morning UnitedHealthcare has terminated its contract with the entity as the two negotiate rates for services provided at Saint Francis facilities. The situation would put Saint...
UnitedHealthcare defends contract negotiations6In a statement released Monday evening, UnitedHealthcare said its negotiations with Saint Francis Healthcare System are efforts to reduce the cost of health care for Southeast Missouri residents. The cost of care at Saint Francis Medical Center is...
Cracking the code: Adult reading classes help combat illiteracy in Southeast MissouriRoughly 36 million people in the United States cant read a job application or understand basic written instructions, according to the National Literacy Directory. That means about 1 in 6 American adults lack basic reading skills. Lynn Crader,...
Trial over dicamba herbicide use begins; defense attorneys say other factors damaged peach cropAre the peach trees on Bill Baders farm in Dunklin County dying because of improper herbicide use or is it because of root rot and a variety of other causes? Thats the central question a federal jury in Cape Girardeau will be asked to decide in...
Tanker overturns near Buzzi Unicem cement plant1A tanker truck carrying about 44,700 pounds of mixed waste fuel overturned Monday morning on Capital Sand Road near the Buzzi Unicem cement plant in Cape Girardeau, according to Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion chief Randy Morris Jr. Cape...
Shooting inside Cape business leaves 5 injured, 1 in serious condition15Five people were injured early Sunday morning when one or more shooters opened fire inside The River, formerly known as River Valley Banquet Hall, in Cape Girardeau. One victim is in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen,...
Cape Central High School junior earns perfect 36 on ACT3Cape Girardeau Central High School junior Emma McDougal recently earned a perfect score on the ACT a major achievement, and all the more impressive because she hadnt taken specific ACT preparation classes. I think its one last thing to be...
Court documents show timeline of Jan. 18 Cape police chase, charges against suspects2Court documents filed last week provide detailed accounts of the events surrounding the multiple felony crimes allegedly committed by two occupants of a green 1993 Ford F-150, which led officers on a pursuit Jan. 18 spanning more than 10 miles in...
Scott County assessment lists mailedPersonal property assessment lists are in the mail in Scott County, according to a news release from Scott County Assessor Teresa Houchin. Lists should be returned by March 2 to avoid penalty. Any owner of personal property who moves from county to...
Photo Gallery 1/27/20Tanker truck overturns near Buzzi Unicem cement plantA tanker truck carrying approximately 44,700 pounds of mixed waste fuel overturned and injured a passenger Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at about 7 a.m. near the Buzzi Unicem cement plant on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. Nearby sections of roadway...
Local News 1/26/20Reports: Former NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crashMedia outlet TMZ reported Sunday afternoon former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles metro area earlier in the day. As of 2 p.m., CNN is reporting a helicopter crash with five dead but has not named any victims.
Growing with grief: Charity helps family after child's lossGrowing with grief: Family finds solace in charity after loss of toddler (Editor's note: If you or someone you know needs help navigating grief, visit griefresourcenetwork.com/crisis-center/hotlines/ to find a comprehensive list of hotlines and...
City announces work-arounds after cyber attack1In light of Cape Girardeau municipal government's ongoing information systems problems, city officials announced a work-around for some city services Friday evening. A text message sent on behalf of the city said residents may pay utility bills in...
State approves four medical marijuana dispensaries in Cape, one in Jackson1Four medical marijuana dispensary licenses in Cape Girardeau and one in Jackson have been approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The five licenses were among 192 on a list of approved dispensary licenses statewide...
UJRO sees success, growth, ahead for 2020Successes in 2019 and a forward-thinking membership model dominated discussion in the annual meeting for the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, or UJRO, Thursday night at the Whistle Stop Cafe in Jackson. In 2019, the organization hired its...
The German Cook: Serving European traditions, values to Missouri residentsWith bratwursts, stews and potato salad, Christian Voigt aims to share his German heritage with Southeast Missouri. More commonly known as The German Cook, Voigt made his first appearance cooking bratwursts in 2017 at Oktoberfest in Jackson. Voigt...
Most read 1/24/20Cape municipal information systems hacked9Cape Girardeau officials announced Thursday evening the citys information systems had been victimized by a malicious cyber-attack. The announcement came after city officials acknowledged earlier in the week issues with various components of the...
Most read 1/24/20Two armed robberies Wednesday in Cape, police investigatingCape Girardeau police officers are investigating two armed robberies that occurred within hours of one another Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. The first armed robbery occurred at about 4:30 p.m. near South Pacific Street and involved a group of...
Most read 1/22/20Jackson Walmart cutting hours; other stores not affected3People who prefer to shop in the middle of the night will no longer be able to do so at the Jackson Walmart as of Feb. 1 The store along East Jackson Boulevard between Jackson and Cape Girardeau is presently a 24-hour Walmart Supercenter, but...
Cape Girardeau 1-20-20Carrie Perez of Photography by Carrie in Cape Girardeau has earned the Photographic Craftsman degree from Professional Photographers of America (PPA). The degree was presented to Perez by PPA president Audrey Wancket, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, at the associations annual convention, Imaging USA, held January 19-21, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.
This degree is not merely a piece of paper. It means that Perez has met the standards of excellence set by PPA. She has been awarded the Photographic Craftsman degree in recognition of her service to the photographic profession as an orator, author and mentor. In 2020, she was one of only 59 recipients.
Perez degreeand all the expertise it requiresillustrates her accomplishments and talent as one of a select few.
Perez began her career in 2004 and photographs families, children and high school seniors throughout the Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas.
Carrie also holds the Professional Photographers of America "Master of Photography" degree and she was also awarded the top ten photographers in Missouri as well as the top 100 photographers in the US. She is an active member of Professional Photographers of America.
Since 2004, Carrie has won numerous awards for her photography on local, state and international levels. She has been published in Professional Photographer magazine, PPA Showcase Book, and the prestigious PPA International Loan Collection Book.
Carrie also travels the country speaking and sharing her knowledge with other photographers. Another way Carrie gives back is by photographing all the orphan animals at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Each week, she spends time photographing and editing images to help the animals find their forever homes. Giving back to the community she grew up in and the profession she loves is her dream come true.
Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, PPA currently helps 30,000+ pros elevate their craft and grow their business with resources and education, all under PPAs core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.
Contact: Carrie Perez
573-803-0565
carrie@photographybycarrieperez.com
www.photographybycarrieperez.com
