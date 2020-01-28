Cape Girardeau Photographer Earns Craftsman Degree

Carrie Perez of Photography by Carrie recognized for helping to advance the photography industry

Cape Girardeau 1-20-20Carrie Perez of Photography by Carrie in Cape Girardeau has earned the Photographic Craftsman degree from Professional Photographers of America (PPA). The degree was presented to Perez by PPA president Audrey Wancket, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, at the associations annual convention, Imaging USA, held January 19-21, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.

This degree is not merely a piece of paper. It means that Perez has met the standards of excellence set by PPA. She has been awarded the Photographic Craftsman degree in recognition of her service to the photographic profession as an orator, author and mentor. In 2020, she was one of only 59 recipients.

Perez degreeand all the expertise it requiresillustrates her accomplishments and talent as one of a select few.

Perez began her career in 2004 and photographs families, children and high school seniors throughout the Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas.

Carrie also holds the Professional Photographers of America "Master of Photography" degree and she was also awarded the top ten photographers in Missouri as well as the top 100 photographers in the US. She is an active member of Professional Photographers of America.

Since 2004, Carrie has won numerous awards for her photography on local, state and international levels. She has been published in Professional Photographer magazine, PPA Showcase Book, and the prestigious PPA International Loan Collection Book.

Carrie also travels the country speaking and sharing her knowledge with other photographers. Another way Carrie gives back is by photographing all the orphan animals at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Each week, she spends time photographing and editing images to help the animals find their forever homes. Giving back to the community she grew up in and the profession she loves is her dream come true.

Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, PPA currently helps 30,000+ pros elevate their craft and grow their business with resources and education, all under PPAs core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.

Contact: Carrie Perez

573-803-0565

carrie@photographybycarrieperez.com

www.photographybycarrieperez.com