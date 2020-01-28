The Modern Day Valentine

Valentines Day is an annual holiday recognized around the world celebrating romantic love, traditionally associated with red hearts, romance, flowers, candy and other sweet things. However, the impossible-to-get dinner reservations, overpriced run-of-the mill flowers and cheesy cards may not cut it for our modern-day couples. If youre falling out of love with traditional routine, it may be time to reinvent the rules.

Mix it up by celebrating Valentines Day on a different date. Pick a date that means the most to you both or choose a random date, just because. Sometimes a romantic gesture without all the expectation is even better.

Get away together. Most likely, both of you could really use a vacation. New sights and sounds make for lifelong memories together. Plan a surprise trip, whether its a weekend drive, faraway destination or romantic staycation.

Instead of a tangible gift, try exploring. Do something you both love and havent done before. Spend an evening at the museum, take up axe throwing or sign up for a food and wine cooking class. Exploring new interests together can be good for the soul.

Create something unique together. You know what they say couples who craft together stay together! Try enjoying an evening at home with a bottle of wine and some art supplies. Or sign up for a unique art class together (painting, pottery, drink and draw, screen printing, you name it).

If you prefer to give a stylish gift, nothing says I love you with all my heart like a personalized gift. Play Cupid and spice up the holiday with personalized his and her robes, which will make you feel like youre in a five-star hotel, or a two-initial necklace, customized with the first letters of your names. And dont forget about a personalized fuzzy throw blanket. Cozy up together for Netflix nights in a super soft blanket that will keep you both warm.

Nikki Burton is the owner of Blackbird Monogram & Gift.