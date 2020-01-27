*Menu
Local Teen Receives the Gift of Sound with Miracle-Ear

Monday, January 27, 2020
Caleb Foltz and Kyle Griffin, BC-HIS

Caleb Foltz received his new hearing aids, courtesy of the Miracle-Ear Foundation. Hearing has been a lifelong struggle for Caleb, who was diagnosed with hearing loss at 6 months of age.

Kyle Griffin, BC-HIS, worked with Caleb through the fitting and programming process with his new hearing aids. These hearing aids will significantly help Caleb with understanding speech and understanding conversations with those around him.

The Miracle-Ear Foundation fits children and adults, who meet specific criteria, with hearing aids free of charge. If you or someone you know would qualify for help through the Miracle-Ear foundation, please call 573-335-5510 or visit miracle-ear.com to scheudle a free consultaiton.

