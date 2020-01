Local Teen Receives the Gift of Sound with Miracle-Ear

Caleb Foltz received his new hearing aids, courtesy of the Miracle-Ear Foundation. Hearing has been a lifelong struggle for Caleb, who was diagnosed with hearing loss at 6 months of age.

Kyle Griffin, BC-HIS, worked with Caleb through the fitting and programming process with his new hearing aids. “These hearing aids will significantly help Caleb with understanding speech and understanding conversations with those around him.”

The Miracle-Ear Foundation fits children and adults, who meet specific criteria, with hearing aids free of charge. If you or someone you know would qualify for help through the Miracle-Ear foundation, please call 573-335-5510 or visit miracle-ear.com to scheudle a free consultaiton.