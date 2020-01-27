-
Recent stories underscore law enforcement officers' dangerous job
Two unrelated crime stories recently reported in the Southeast Missourian are a reminder of just how blessed we are to have good law enforcement officials in our community.
On Jan. 20, Cape Girardeau police officers took into custody a 23-year-old man involved in a carjacking that occurred in Mississippi and Scott counties on Jan. 19. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape PD found out Jan. 20 the suspect might be in the city. He posted an image of himself with the stolen vehicle on social media and was later arrested at the intersection of William and South Hanover streets.
In an unrelated incident Jan. 19, Cape PD engaged in a chase when the driver of a Ford F-150 who failed to stop as a patrol vehicle's lights and sirens were turned on. The chase ultimately continued across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Illinois. The driver rammed a second patrol vehicle and the passenger fired a rifle toward officers. Both the driver and passenger were ultimately arrested. Thankfully, no officers were injured.
Law enforcement officials regularly engage in public safety efforts that can potentially put their lives in harm's way. Even pulling someone over in a random traffic stop can be dangerous.
To all those in public safety, we are grateful for your service and the measures you take to keep our communities safe.
