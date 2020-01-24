Trump, Biden and the smell test

Letter to the Editor

There is little doubt that Hunter Biden's directorship at Burisma company in Ukraine was a clear-cut case of corruption on the part of Joe Biden. No matter what excuse they both give, it does not pass the smell test.

However, Trump-defenders' demand that Hunter Biden must appear as a witness in defense of Trump during his impeachment trial does not pass the smell test either.

Imagine that based on a tip, the police arrest a known criminal of robbing a bank. He returns the money he had just robbed. At his trial, he refuses to let his accomplices and eye witnesses to testify unless the bank manager and the tipster also testify. His argument is that his "perfect robbery" was designed to expose the bank manager as corrupt. He wants the tipster also to testify so he knows who betrayed him. No lawyer with integrity would support this alleged robber's demands unless he is terribly afraid of the consequences if he refused to comply.

Trumpist senators' refusal to let John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney and other eye witnesses to testify unless corrupt Hunter Biden and whistleblower also testify is indisputable evidence that cultism has destroyed their integrity beyond repair. Such servile and irrational behavior of Trumpist senators is indicative of deep-rooted fear of Trump and betrayal of their allegiance to the Constitution. Their behavior reminds us of fearful and servile behavior of senators of "Roman Republic" in their dealings with Roman emperors. Amazing how history tends to repeat itself.

K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau