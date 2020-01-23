Education foundations to host annual fundraising events

-
Column (1/22/20)Local heroism in an age of celebrity cultureThere is a part of our culture that reveres celebrity and bravado. One could even say a mark of the modern era is the dominance of celebrity culture, where individuals thrive commercially by turning fame into personal brands, which are then...
Column (1/18/20)Energy paradoxes put Europe in a precarious positionDespite its cool Green parties and ambitious wind and solar agendas, Europe remains by far the world's largest importer of oil and natural gas. Oil output in the North Sea and off the coast of Norway is declining, and the European Union is quietly...
Column (1/17/20)Jackson blessed with community champions, business visionaries"What I'm always fond of saying is, 'The one thing that will never ever change is everything changes,'" said Mike Kohlfeld in a video announcing Kohlfeld Distributing as the Jackson Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year. Kohlfeld was one of...
Column (1/17/20)GUEST COMMENTARY: Southeast receives 10-year reaccreditation extensionThe new year brings with it a wonderful opportunity for me to share that the Institutional Actions Council (IAC) of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) -- the regional accrediting body for Southeast Missouri State University -- has reaffirmed our...
Editorial (1/17/20)On Monday we remember King Jr.'s civil rights legacySeveral celebratory events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held Monday, the 25th anniversary of the federal holiday designated as a day of service, with other events to follow in the days ahead. A breakfast is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday...
Editorial (1/16/20)Faith-based infertility organization starts local support groupNumbers from the National Center for Health Statistics note the U.S. fertility rate is 59.1 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44. It's a record low for the country, according to the organization's November report. Couple's dealing with infertility...
Column (1/15/20)Wandering reflections about a trip to Seattle, returning home to a new yearI spent much of last week accompanying my wife Victoria to an academic conference in Seattle. Joining us was our 7-year old daughter, Liza, who showed the patience of Job sitting through her mother's panel. Some of the presentations were in German,...
A new decade brings opportunity, challenges for CapeAs we begin 2020, there is the lingering question whether the new decade is actually now or in 2021. I think it's a matter of semantics, and personally I think of the 2010's as the past 10 years -- so we are now in a new decade. Either way, this...
Infrastructure, retail development among goals for JacksonIt's hard for me to realize we are into a new decade and already 20 years into this century. In October, the board of aldermen met at the annual retreat to set priorities for 2020. The first priority for 2020 is the completion of the Jackson Police...
From Harry and Meg to us: Break free from Big Brother bondageNews broke last week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping away from the royal palace and pursuing life -- and independence -- elsewhere, reportedly in Canada. This, of course, upsets the order of things and has many around the world...
Editorial (1/13/20)Scott City church to rebuild just months after fire destroyed buildingA Scott City church that has been through the devastation of seeing its facility burn beyond repair has some good news to share. Pastor Bob Lenz of Restoration Community Church, previously known as Cornerstone Wesleyan Church, told the Southeast...
Editorial (1/10/20)Organization works with churches to help those in needPoverty is not simply a monetary issue. It's about a lack of resources, tools and proactive intervention. That was the message shared to the Southeast Missourian recently by Laura Findlay, director of Safe Families for Children's Southeast Missouri...
Editorial (1/9/20)Paul Schnare's gardening column enriched our livesAfter years of providing gardening tips to Southeast Missourian readers, Paul Schnare, also known as Dr. Grow, has decided to end his regular newspaper column. While his column dates back to the mid-1990s, Schnare wrote that his connection with the...
Editorial (1/6/20)Local New Year's Eve celebration provided fun party for a good causeIf you want to support a cause and have a good time doing so, there are plenty of opportunities locally. And on New Year's Eve, more than 400 people turned out for the 10th annual St. Jude New Year's Eve Benefit held at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape...
Editorial (1/3/20)Christmas Tournament draws strong crowd, showcases talentMore than 18,000 fans packed the Show Me Center over four days for the 75th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. The championship featured Charleston and Notre Dame Regional High School, with the Bluejays (9-1) defeating the Bulldogs...
Editorial (12/30/19)Executive director hire is a step forward for PORCHThe Cape Girardeau revitalization organization known as PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) recently announced the hiring of its first executive director. Julian Watkins, 33, has a law degree and practiced corporate and...
Letter (12/30/19)Generosity shows holiday spiritI want to give a big thank you to Curlys Kitchen, Ron Cook and his crew of family and friends for the free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals at the Elks Lodge in Jackson! The food was very good and the service was excellent. Rons generosity shows...
Editorial (12/27/19)Local churches step up to provide warming sheltersWithout looking at the calendar, you'd think spring had come early. Temperatures in the 60s on Christmas Day are certainly not the norm. But as the old saying goes: If you don't like the weather in Southeast Missouri, just wait a day and it will...
Education foundations to host annual fundraising events
Cape Girardeau and Jackson Public Schools foundations and Notre Dame Regional High School will host fundraising events in the coming weeks, giving attendees a fun night out while raising money to support local schools.
Jackson's Red & Black Affair is set Feb. 1 at Jackson Civic Center. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. The event raises money for the Foundation's Technology Fund. The night includes food from Tractor's restaurant, live music, an auction and games. Only a few tables remain for this event. Those interested should contact the Foundation at 243-9501.
The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation will host its Annual Penguin Party on Feb. 8 at Drury Plaza Convention Center. Bands Awkward Timing and GenX will perform, and there will be food, drinks and dancing. Funds raised go to the Foundation's Innovative teaching grants and special requests. For more information, call 651-0555 or email foundation@capetigers.com. You can purchase tickets online at foundation.capetigers.com/penguinparty.
Notre Dame's Winter Extravaganza -- XGAMES Aspen 2020 -- is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Drury Plaza Convention Center and will feature food, an open bar, live music and a live auction. To register, visit notredamehighschool.org/winter.
These signature events are unique opportunities to enjoy a night out while supporting a good cause.
