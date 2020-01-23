Education foundations to host annual fundraising events

Editorial

Cape Girardeau and Jackson Public Schools foundations and Notre Dame Regional High School will host fundraising events in the coming weeks, giving attendees a fun night out while raising money to support local schools.

Jackson's Red & Black Affair is set Feb. 1 at Jackson Civic Center. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. The event raises money for the Foundation's Technology Fund. The night includes food from Tractor's restaurant, live music, an auction and games. Only a few tables remain for this event. Those interested should contact the Foundation at 243-9501.

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation will host its Annual Penguin Party on Feb. 8 at Drury Plaza Convention Center. Bands Awkward Timing and GenX will perform, and there will be food, drinks and dancing. Funds raised go to the Foundation's Innovative teaching grants and special requests. For more information, call 651-0555 or email foundation@capetigers.com. You can purchase tickets online at foundation.capetigers.com/penguinparty.

Notre Dame's Winter Extravaganza -- XGAMES Aspen 2020 -- is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Drury Plaza Convention Center and will feature food, an open bar, live music and a live auction. To register, visit notredamehighschool.org/winter.

These signature events are unique opportunities to enjoy a night out while supporting a good cause.