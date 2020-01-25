Quality up and costs down: Saint Francis Healthcare System is moving healthcare in the right direction

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in the last 20 years, healthcare costs have tripled in the United States, going from $1.2 to $3.6 billion for all types of services from all sources of funds.

Because we are accustomed to price increases every year and paying more for a higher caliber of care, it might have been a surprise when Dr. Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System, announced quality is going up and costs are going down at the Healthcare System.

But to understand what at first seems illogical, you need to be aware of the current landscape of healthcare in the United States.

In March 2010, when President Barack Obama signed the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) into law, it became most famous for its effects on health insurance companies and the individuals who sought healthcare. Yet, it held several provisions for providers of healthcare.

These provisions address health system accountability for quality and efficiency, promote innovative care delivery and payment models, and support public health system modernization and innovation.

Because of the ACA, hospitals are rewarded for providing high-quality care and penalized if they do not meet the newly established standards.

Reese further explains the reasons for this inverse relationship, stating that hospitals are paid one lump sum for the patient, which means that if we take better care of that patient  they dont get an infection, they dont fall, they dont get pressure ulcers  the patient is out in an appropriate amount of time. We save money because we did things right the first time and didnt waste our resources.

Further, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recognize hospitals that are efficient in delivering quality care and provide the hospital with a bonus. This year, Saint Francis was given $200,000 on top of what it would normally receive.

The money saved and awarded by providing excellent care, connecting resources to increase efficiencies and operational cost savings, as well as making significant and well-placed investments in people and technologies, is passed on to patients through lower costs.

Reese reports that Saint Francis did not raise prices in 2018. In 2019, prices were dropped by 15 percent, and this year prices were dropped by another 10 percent.

She feels these savings reflect the hospitals Mission and Franciscan Framework. Reese recounts how the hospitals frugal founding sisters reused envelopes and were proud of being good stewards. She said that as part of the hospitals ministry, they should not cause patients more stress worrying about their bills.

In addition to helping Saint Francis follow its Mission to provide a ministry of healing, wellness, quality and love inspired by its faith in Jesus Christ, passing value on to patients also allows the Healthcare System to more effectively meet what the Institute for Healthcare Improvement describes as The Quadruple Aim: improving the individual experience of care; improving the clinical experience; improving the health of populations; and reducing the per capita costs of care.

Reese points out that while Saint Francis has always provided exceptional care, there was a time when it was more advantageous to seek care in St. Louis. Now, while there are a few conditions patients will still need to go to a St. Louis hospital for, such as burns or transplants, they can find most services here in Cape Girardeau, close to their families and support systems, and at a reasonable price.

