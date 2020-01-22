Prayer 1-22-20

More to explore
-
Jackson Walmart cutting hours; other stores not affectedPeople who prefer to shop in the middle of the night will no longer be able to do so at the Jackson Walmart as of Feb. 1 The store along East Jackson Boulevard between Jackson and Cape Girardeau is presently a 24-hour Walmart Supercenter, but...
-
Free ESL classes to be offered by Cape-based adult literacy programFree English as a Second Language (ESL) classes will soon be offered in the Missouri communities of Kennett and Sikeston to help improve literacy in the region. The classes will be offered by the Cape Girardeau-based Adult Education and Literacy...
-
Fort D roof replacement contract awarded to Evrard CompanyA project to preserve a vital piece of Cape Girardeaus history may be completed as early as Memorial Day weekend, according to Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Thompson. Fort D has been exposed to the elements since its roof...
-
Chlorine in Jackson's water system prompts advisory1A boil-water advisory has been issued in much of Jackson after the city discovered low levels of chlorine in the water system, according to a city news release. Tuesday morning, city officials learned of a low level of chlorine within the water...
-
Two-vehicle crash in S. Illinois leaves 3 dead, 8 injuredA two-vehicle head-on collision Sunday on Route 34 near Herod, Illinois, resulted in three fatalities and eight injured parties. According to a preliminary report released by Illinois State Police, the crash occurred Sunday at 3:28 a.m., 3/4 of a...
-
Notre Dame Winter Extravaganza to raise money for tech at schoolTickets are still available for Saturdays annual Notre Dame Winter Extravaganza, said Alex Jackson, development director at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. This years theme is XGAMES Aspen 2020, Jackson said, and will be held...
-
I-55 Exit 93 proposal presented to publicDon Grossheider, center, discusses ideas for the redesign of the Interstate 55 Exit 93 interchange on the south end of Kingshighway with Steve Peterson of Delta Companies, right, and Benji Philpot, project engineer with the Missouri Department of...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/22/20Presentation n Presentation of a MIRMA Risk Management Grant award to the Jackson Police De-partment for a car camera and police training award for 2018. Public hearings n Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a temporary mobile...
-
Shots fired at Cape Girardeau officers, patrol vehicle rammed during chase3Two men are in police custody after shooting at officers and ramming a patrol vehicle during a chase across state lines Saturday night, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Hann stated via text message Sunday all officers are safe and...
-
Joan Lunden encourages vigilance, healthy living, at Journey Gala SaturdayMore than 500 people gathered Saturday for the fourth Journey Gala benefiting the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, ready for a soiree in Paris with celebrity guest Joan Lunden, former Good Morning America co-host, bestselling author, and womens...
-
Most read 1/21/20Red Letter acquires Element 74 after chance meeting3A web development and software solutions company in Cape Girardeau has joined forces with a full-service marketing and communications agency in a move both businesses say will benefit their clients as well as their employees. Red Letter...
-
Fonn-owned A Child's Journey set to close at end of week4Parents of nearly three dozen children are scrambling to find new child care providers after learning Monday the Cape Girardeau day care center their children were attending will close later this week. In desperate search of child care for a...
-
Joan Lunden Q&A at the SoutheastHEALTH Journey GalaAward-winning journalist, bestselling author, motivational speaker and advocate for womens health and wellness Joan Lunden took a few minutes before Saturdays SoutheastHEALTH Journey Gala to talk with the Southeast Missourian. The gala benefits...
-
Man arrested in Cape Girardeau following Sunday carjacking, police pursuitA 23-year-old man was taken into custody by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Monday, following a carjacking and police pursuit that occurred in Mississippi and Scott counties Sunday. Kevin R. Jobe was arrested by Cape Girardeau officers for...
-
-
-
Photo Gallery 1/20/2019th annual Martin Luther King Jr. luncheonThe 19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. humanitarian luncheon benefit was held Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. The luncheon hosted featured speaker Rev. Charles Norris and garnered donations for local...
-
Faith, religious rituals help survivors navigate grief after painful loss(Editor's note: If you or someone you know needs help navigating grief, visit griefresourcenetwork.com/crisis-center/hotlines/ to find a comprehensive list of hotlines and other resources.) About five years ago, 40-year-old Anas Roumany was on his...
-
BoCo chamber making plans for 2024 eclipse2The countdown is on. The Great American Eclipse is only four years, two months and 24 days away, and Bollinger County will be at the center of it. "It will be here before we know it," Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce President Becky Wiginton...
-
Unclaimed property kiosks planned in CapeOn Thursday and Friday the Missouri State Treasurer's Office will be opening two kiosks in Cape Girardeau to assist residents with determining if they have unclaimed property. Thursday, the kiosk will be located at West Park Mall from 3 p.m. ...
-
Road closure on West End Blvd.A section of West End Blvd between Linden St. and Brenda Kay Ct. closed beginning Friday morning for street repairs, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. The City of Cape anticipates the road to reopen on Monday, Jan. 26. Individuals...
-
Jackson roundabout work starts Monday1The second phase of Jackson's roundabout project at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard begins Monday, according to an update from the Jackson staff engineer Clint Brown. The first phase, which began in November and involved...
-
'Special Sunday:' Jackson hairstylist offers free haircuts to children with special needs2Jackson hairstylist Chrissie Roché saw a need in her community. After time spent giving haircuts to her now 7-year-old son, Takoda Shay, who is on the autism spectrum, Roché realized as a hairstylist and parent of a special-needs child she could...
-
Fonn-owned businesses now closed4Two businesses owned by a local neurosurgeon, who was convicted in 2017 of submitting fraudulent insurance claims, have closed, at least temporarily. "For Lease" signs were hung last week above the entrance to The Bar, 117 Themis St., and in front...
-
Author takes unusual path to publishingNovelist Jeff Zentner didn't get where he is by following his dreams. "Sometimes the impossible is impossible," Zentner said, addressing students in the Jackson High School library Friday. Originally, he'd hoped to be a world-famous musician, he...
-
Cape Girardeau house fire claims life of dogCape Girardeau house fire claims life of dog A Friday morning house fire at 600 S. Louis St. in Cape Girardeau claimed the life of at least one dog, Cape Girardeau Fire Department fire chief Travis Hollis said. Hollis said the department received...
-
Becoming the best in the nation: Saint Francis Medical Center receives "A" rating for patient safety400,000 people. Its the number of people who die annually due to preventable mistakes in hospitals, according to the Journal of Patient Safety. This number is a statistic Saint Francis Medical Center refuses to be a part of. Over the past three...
-
-
SoutheastHEALTH Journey GalaKeynote speaker Joan Lunden helped attendees celebrate during SoutheastHealth's annual Journey Gala Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The fourth-annual gala's theme was Soiree a Paris. Lunden, who was...
-
-
-
Most read 1/17/20Two teenagers facing felony charges in June 4 shooting in Cape4Two teenagers are in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail for their alleged involvement in a June 4 armed robbery in Cape Girardeau, which hospitalized a victim with a gunshot wound to the head. According to court documents, 17-year-old...
-
Most read 1/15/20Cairo High School athlete Riko Nelson helps save family from fire1CAIRO, Ill. As he stepped out his front door Thursday night, Riko Nelson did not know the next few minutes would lead him to be hailed as a local hero. The senior Cairo High School basketball player found himself facing a fully-involved structure...
-
Most read 1/15/20Area deaths linked to recreational drug use3Local law enforcement agencies are investigating three deaths they say are the result of the use of recreational narcotics. Area law enforcement agencies issued the following public service announcement Monday: Over the past 48 hours, there have...
-