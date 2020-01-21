Catching fish is a bonus

Letter to the Editor

Editor's note: The following letter is in response to the Jan. 16 Good Sports column, "Conservation agent in Cape 'loves' the water."

With regard to Jeff Long's Good Sports feature Jan. 16, a buddy once told me, "God deducts no time when you're fishing." I fished my local pond on Tuesday and had one bite in just over an hour. It was still wonderful, and I can't wait to go again.

MIKE DILLOW, Jackson